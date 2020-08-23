Listen Live Sports

Detroit 7, Cleveland 4

August 23, 2020 4:48 pm
 
< a min read
      
Detroit Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 7 13 7 Totals 34 4 6 4
V.Reyes lf 4 2 1 0 Hernández 2b 5 1 1 1
Castro 2b 4 0 2 1 Ramírez 3b 5 0 2 0
Cabrera dh 3 0 1 2 Lindor ss 3 0 0 0
Candelario 1b 5 0 1 0 C.Santana 1b 3 0 0 0
Goodrum ss 3 1 2 1 F.Reyes dh 4 0 0 0
Jones cf 5 1 1 0 Luplow lf 3 1 2 0
Bonifacio rf 5 1 1 2 D.Santana rf 3 0 0 0
Greiner c 3 2 1 1 a-Freeman ph 0 1 0 0
Paredes 3b 4 0 3 0 Taylor c 3 0 0 0
b-Chang ph 1 0 0 0
G.Allen cf 4 1 1 3
Detroit 100 302 010 7
Cleveland 100 000 003 4

E_Goodrum (1). DP_Detroit 0, Cleveland 2. LOB_Detroit 9, Cleveland 7. 2B_V.Reyes (4), Jones (8), Paredes (1), Goodrum (4), Luplow (1), Ramírez (6). HR_Goodrum (5), Bonifacio (1), Greiner (1), Hernández (1), G.Allen (1). SB_Ramírez (6), Goodrum (3). SF_Cabrera (2). S_Castro (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Skubal 2 1-3 3 1 1 1 5
Norris, W, 2-1 3 2-3 2 0 0 0 4
Soto 1 0 0 0 0 1
Farmer 1 0 0 0 0 1
Jiménez 1-3 1 3 3 2 1
Cisnero, S, 1-1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Cleveland
Carrasco, L, 2-3 3 1-3 7 4 4 1 4
L.Allen 4 2-3 5 3 3 4 2
Leone 1 1 0 0 0 3

HBP_Skubal (Lindor).

Umpires_Home, Alex Tosi; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_3:22.

