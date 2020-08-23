Detroit 7, Cleveland 4

Detroit Cleveland ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 36 7 13 7 Totals 34 4 6 4 V.Reyes lf 4 2 1 0 Hernández 2b 5 1 1 1 Castro 2b 4 0 2 1 Ramírez 3b 5 0 2 0 Cabrera dh 3 0 1 2 Lindor ss 3 0 0 0 Candelario 1b 5 0 1 0 C.Santana 1b 3 0 0 0 Goodrum ss 3 1 2 1 F.Reyes dh 4 0 0 0 Jones cf 5 1 1 0 Luplow lf 3 1 2 0 Bonifacio rf 5 1 1 2 D.Santana rf 3 0 0 0 Greiner c 3 2 1 1 a-Freeman ph 0 1 0 0 Paredes 3b 4 0 3 0 Taylor c 3 0 0 0 b-Chang ph 1 0 0 0 G.Allen cf 4 1 1 3

Detroit 100 302 010 — 7 Cleveland 100 000 003 — 4

E_Goodrum (1). DP_Detroit 0, Cleveland 2. LOB_Detroit 9, Cleveland 7. 2B_V.Reyes (4), Jones (8), Paredes (1), Goodrum (4), Luplow (1), Ramírez (6). HR_Goodrum (5), Bonifacio (1), Greiner (1), Hernández (1), G.Allen (1). SB_Ramírez (6), Goodrum (3). SF_Cabrera (2). S_Castro (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Detroit Skubal 2 1-3 3 1 1 1 5 Norris, W, 2-1 3 2-3 2 0 0 0 4 Soto 1 0 0 0 0 1 Farmer 1 0 0 0 0 1 Jiménez 1-3 1 3 3 2 1 Cisnero, S, 1-1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1

Cleveland Carrasco, L, 2-3 3 1-3 7 4 4 1 4 L.Allen 4 2-3 5 3 3 4 2 Leone 1 1 0 0 0 3

HBP_Skubal (Lindor).

Umpires_Home, Alex Tosi; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_3:22.

