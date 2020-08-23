Detroit 7, Cleveland 4

|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|7
|13
|7
|
|Totals
|34
|4
|6
|4
|
|V.Reyes lf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|
|Hernández 2b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Castro 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Ramírez 3b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
|Cabrera dh
|3
|0
|1
|2
|
|Lindor ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Candelario 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|C.Santana 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Goodrum ss
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|F.Reyes dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jones cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Luplow lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Bonifacio rf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|
|D.Santana rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Greiner c
|3
|2
|1
|1
|
|a-Freeman ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Paredes 3b
|4
|0
|3
|0
|
|Taylor c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|b-Chang ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|G.Allen cf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|
|Detroit
|100
|302
|010
|—
|7
|Cleveland
|100
|000
|003
|—
|4
E_Goodrum (1). DP_Detroit 0, Cleveland 2. LOB_Detroit 9, Cleveland 7. 2B_V.Reyes (4), Jones (8), Paredes (1), Goodrum (4), Luplow (1), Ramírez (6). HR_Goodrum (5), Bonifacio (1), Greiner (1), Hernández (1), G.Allen (1). SB_Ramírez (6), Goodrum (3). SF_Cabrera (2). S_Castro (1).
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Skubal
|2
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|Norris, W, 2-1
|3
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Soto
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Farmer
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Jiménez
|
|1-3
|1
|3
|3
|2
|1
|Cisnero, S, 1-1
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Carrasco, L, 2-3
|3
|1-3
|7
|4
|4
|1
|4
|L.Allen
|4
|2-3
|5
|3
|3
|4
|2
|Leone
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
HBP_Skubal (Lindor).
Umpires_Home, Alex Tosi; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Lance Barksdale.
T_3:22.
