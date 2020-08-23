Detroit 7, Cleveland 4

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 7 13 7 5 9 V.Reyes lf 4 2 1 0 1 0 .273 Castro 2b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .276 Cabrera dh 3 0 1 2 1 0 .181 Candelario 1b 5 0 1 0 0 2 .279 Goodrum ss 3 1 2 1 2 0 .202 Jones cf 5 1 1 0 0 3 .272 Bonifacio rf 5 1 1 2 0 2 .083 Greiner c 3 2 1 1 1 0 .130 Paredes 3b 4 0 3 0 0 1 .250

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 4 6 4 3 13 Hernández 2b 5 1 1 1 0 2 .275 Ramírez 3b 5 0 2 0 0 1 .241 Lindor ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .246 C.Santana 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .187 F.Reyes dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .293 Luplow lf 3 1 2 0 1 0 .118 D.Santana rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .169 a-Freeman ph 0 1 0 0 1 0 .167 Taylor c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .048 b-Chang ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .143 G.Allen cf 4 1 1 3 0 2 .143

Detroit 100 302 010_7 13 1 Cleveland 100 000 003_4 6 0

a-walked for D.Santana in the 9th. b-struck out for Taylor in the 9th.

E_Goodrum (1). LOB_Detroit 9, Cleveland 7. 2B_V.Reyes (4), Jones (8), Paredes (1), Goodrum (4), Luplow (1), Ramírez (6). HR_Goodrum (5), off Carrasco; Bonifacio (1), off Carrasco; Greiner (1), off L.Allen; Hernández (1), off Skubal; G.Allen (1), off Jiménez. RBIs_Cabrera 2 (13), Goodrum (15), Bonifacio 2 (2), Greiner (4), Castro (5), Hernández (9), G.Allen 3 (3). SB_Ramírez (6), Goodrum (3). SF_Cabrera. S_Castro.

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 5 (Jones 2, Castro, Candelario, Bonifacio); Cleveland 3 (G.Allen, F.Reyes 2). RISP_Detroit 3 for 11; Cleveland 1 for 10.

Runners moved up_V.Reyes 2, C.Santana. GIDP_V.Reyes, Candelario.

DP_Cleveland 2 (Lindor, Hernández, C.Santana; Lindor, Hernández, C.Santana).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Skubal 2 1-3 3 1 1 1 5 69 10.38 Norris, W, 2-1 3 2-3 2 0 0 0 4 59 2.77 Soto 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 4.05 Farmer 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 2.16 Jiménez 1-3 1 3 3 2 1 22 12.46 Cisnero, S, 1-1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 9 1.76

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Carrasco, L, 2-3 3 1-3 7 4 4 1 4 67 4.50 L.Allen 4 2-3 5 3 3 4 2 71 4.70 Leone 1 1 0 0 0 3 17 8.53

Inherited runners-scored_Norris 2-0, L.Allen 1-0. HBP_Skubal (Lindor).

Umpires_Home, Alex Tosi; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_3:22.

