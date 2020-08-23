Detroit 7, Cleveland 4

|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|7
|13
|7
|5
|9
|
|V.Reyes lf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.273
|Castro 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.276
|Cabrera dh
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.181
|Candelario 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.279
|Goodrum ss
|3
|1
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.202
|Jones cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.272
|Bonifacio rf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.083
|Greiner c
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.130
|Paredes 3b
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|4
|6
|4
|3
|13
|
|Hernández 2b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.275
|Ramírez 3b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Lindor ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|C.Santana 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.187
|F.Reyes dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.293
|Luplow lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.118
|D.Santana rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.169
|a-Freeman ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.167
|Taylor c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.048
|b-Chang ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|G.Allen cf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.143
|Detroit
|100
|302
|010_7
|13
|1
|Cleveland
|100
|000
|003_4
|6
|0
a-walked for D.Santana in the 9th. b-struck out for Taylor in the 9th.
E_Goodrum (1). LOB_Detroit 9, Cleveland 7. 2B_V.Reyes (4), Jones (8), Paredes (1), Goodrum (4), Luplow (1), Ramírez (6). HR_Goodrum (5), off Carrasco; Bonifacio (1), off Carrasco; Greiner (1), off L.Allen; Hernández (1), off Skubal; G.Allen (1), off Jiménez. RBIs_Cabrera 2 (13), Goodrum (15), Bonifacio 2 (2), Greiner (4), Castro (5), Hernández (9), G.Allen 3 (3). SB_Ramírez (6), Goodrum (3). SF_Cabrera. S_Castro.
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 5 (Jones 2, Castro, Candelario, Bonifacio); Cleveland 3 (G.Allen, F.Reyes 2). RISP_Detroit 3 for 11; Cleveland 1 for 10.
Runners moved up_V.Reyes 2, C.Santana. GIDP_V.Reyes, Candelario.
DP_Cleveland 2 (Lindor, Hernández, C.Santana; Lindor, Hernández, C.Santana).
|Detroit
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Skubal
|2
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|69
|10.38
|Norris, W, 2-1
|3
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|59
|2.77
|Soto
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|4.05
|Farmer
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.16
|Jiménez
|
|1-3
|1
|3
|3
|2
|1
|22
|12.46
|Cisnero, S, 1-1
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|1.76
|Cleveland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Carrasco, L, 2-3
|3
|1-3
|7
|4
|4
|1
|4
|67
|4.50
|L.Allen
|4
|2-3
|5
|3
|3
|4
|2
|71
|4.70
|Leone
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|17
|8.53
Inherited runners-scored_Norris 2-0, L.Allen 1-0. HBP_Skubal (Lindor).
Umpires_Home, Alex Tosi; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Lance Barksdale.
T_3:22.
