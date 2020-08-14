DeWanna Bonner helps Sun hold off Sky, 77-74

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — DeWanna Bonner had 19 points and nine rebounds, Alyssa Thomas added 15 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists and the Connecticut Sun held off the Chicago Sky 77-74 on Friday night.

Down 10 points entering the fourth quarter, Chicago got within one point twice in the final 1:14. But Bonner and Thomas each made a steal in the closing seconds to help seal it. Bonner sank two free throws with 6.4 seconds left for a three-point lead and Chicago turned it over again on its final possession.

Jasmine Thomas and Brionna Jones each had 15 points for Connecticut (4-6), which has won four of its last five games. Bonner became the 22nd player in WNBA history to reach 5,000 career points. She also moved into 19th on the career rebounding list.

Kahleah Copper scored 17 points for Chicago (6-4). Allie Quigley added 16 points and Courtney Vandersloot had 14 points and seven assists.

