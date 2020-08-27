Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Dodgers’ Buehler goes on IL with blister on right hand

August 27, 2020 2:15 pm
 
< a min read
      

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers starter Walker Buehler is on the injured list with a blister on his right hand.

The move announced Thursday is retroactive to Aug. 23.

Buehler had his best outing of the shortened season last Friday. The 26-year-old right-hander allowed one run and struck out 11 in six innings of a win against Colorado. He is 1-0 with a 4.32 ERA.

Last year, Buehler was an All-Star, setting various career bests. He was 14-4 with a 3.26 ERA and 215 strikeouts in 30 starts.

Advertisement

The team recalled right-hander Mitch White. He joins the active roster for the second time this season after making the 40-man roster in November. He didn’t appear in a game in his last stint and his next game will mark his major league debut.

        Insight by Pega: Learn how VA has met the needs of remote workers and veterans over the last five months in this free webinar.

White is 14-15 with a 3.97 ERA across five different levels in the Dodgers organization.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|1 DoD SAP IT & Cybersecurity Virtual...
9|1 Big Data for Intelligence Symposium
9|2 NAIPE 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines take recovery vehicles to be retired