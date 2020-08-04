Dolphins’ 2017 3rd-round pick Cordrea Tankersley waived

MIAMI (AP) — Miami Dolphins cornerback Cordrea Tankersley was activated off the reserve-COVID-19 list and then waived Tuesday.

Tankersley was a third-round draft pick in 2017 who has started 11 NFL games, all as a rookie.

He has no career interceptions and missed last season recovering from a knee injury suffered in November 2018.

