Dolphins’ 2017 3rd-round pick Cordrea Tankersley waived

August 4, 2020 5:53 pm
 
MIAMI (AP) — Miami Dolphins cornerback Cordrea Tankersley was activated off the reserve-COVID-19 list and then waived Tuesday.

Tankersley was a third-round draft pick in 2017 who has started 11 NFL games, all as a rookie.

He has no career interceptions and missed last season recovering from a knee injury suffered in November 2018.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

