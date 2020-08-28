Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Dolphins CB Howard practices for 1st time since October

August 28, 2020 9:46 am
 
< a min read
      

MIAMI (AP) — Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard practiced Friday for the first time since October, when he was sidelined by a season-ending left knee injury.

Howard had surgery in December and began training camp on the active-physically unable to perform list. He also was on the reserve-COVID-19 list for more than two weeks until Thursday.

Howard has missed 15 games in the past two seasons and has had at least one operation on each knee.

If he’s healthy, cornerback could be the Dolphins’ best position. In March they made free agent Byron Jones the NFL’s highest-paid cornerback, and they added Noah Igbinoghene in the first round of the draft.

Advertisement

Howard made the Pro Bowl in 2018, when he tied for the NFL lead with seven interceptions despite missing four games.

        Insight by Force 3: Learn how DHS is taking a measured approach to returning to the office in this free webinar.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|1 DoD SAP IT & Cybersecurity Virtual...
9|1 Big Data for Intelligence Symposium
9|2 NAIPE 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines take recovery vehicles to be retired