Dolphins’ Fitzpatrick learns of mom’s death before scrimmage

August 29, 2020 12:25 pm
 
MIAMI (AP) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick’s mother died Saturday, and he left a morning scrimmage as it began to be with his family, coach Brian Flores said.

The team gathered in prayer as Fitzpatrick departed. He missed one day of practice last week for personal reasons.

“Our hearts go out to him as a team and an organization,” Flores said. “There are things bigger than football.”

Flores said he didn’t know how long Fitzpatrick would be away from the team.

Josh Rosen and Tua Tagovailoa took the snaps in Fitzpatrick’s absence. Miami’s first game is Sept. 13 at New England.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

