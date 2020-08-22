Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Dolphins’ Fitzpatrick returns to camp after 1-day absence

August 22, 2020 9:29 am
 
< a min read
      

MIAMI (AP) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick returned to practice Saturday after a one-day absence for personal reasons.

Top draft pick Tua Tagovailoa and former Arizona Cardinals first-round pick Josh Rosen had so-so performances Friday in Fitzpatrick’s absence, coach Brian Flores said.

“I thought they both made some good throws,” he said. “They both made some not-so-good throws.”

Fitzpatrick, a 16-year veteran, was Miami’s most valuable player last year. Tagovailoa is considered a potential franchise quarterback, but he is returning from a serious hip injury in November that ended his Alabama career.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Pega: Learn how VA has met the needs of remote workers and veterans over the last five months in this free webinar.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|1 DoD SAP IT & Cybersecurity Virtual...
9|1 Big Data for Intelligence Symposium
9|2 NAIPE 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Deployed father and son promoted together