Dolphins LB Biegel suffers ‘significant’ leg injury in camp

August 19, 2020 9:41 am
 
MIAMI (AP) — Miami Dolphins linebacker Vince Biegel suffered a significant right leg injury in practice, coach Brian Flores said Wednesday.

The Dolphins were still awaiting test results after Biegel was carted off the field Tuesday, Flores said.

Last year Biegel started 10 games, led the Dolphins with 13 quarterback hurries and tied for the team lead with seven tackles for a loss. He had 2½ sacks and also played on special teams.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

The Associated Press

