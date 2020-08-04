Doncic’s triple-double sends Mavericks past Kings in OT

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Luka Doncic punctuated a triple-double by making the tiebreaking shot with 1:57 left in overtime Tuesday and leading the Dallas Mavericks past the Sacramento Kings, 114-110.

Doncic was sensational, finishing with 34 points, a career-high 20 rebounds and 12 assists. Kristaps Porzingis added 22 points and seven rebounds before fouling out late in regulation.

It was the Mavs’ first victory since arriving at Walt Disney World and allowed them to remain the only NBA to avoid three straight losses this season.

De’Aaron Fox scored 28 points and Buddy Hield had 21, but the Kings could not close out a game they controlled almost from the opening tip until the end of regulation.

Advertisement

Dallas scored the final six points in regulation to force overtime, then tied the score again at 102 when Tim Hardaway Jr. made three free throws with 3:10 to play.

Doncic broke the tie with a short basket and the Mavs scored the next five points and never trailed again.

TIP-INS

Mavericks: Seth Curry missed the game with a sore right leg. … Porzingis has 91 points in three games in the bubble. … Hardaway had 22 points and made three 3-pointers to give him 193 this season, passing Jose Calderon (191) for the second-highest total in franchise history. … Dorian Finney-Smith had 16 points and 16 rebounds in the first game since Dallas clinched a playoff spot. … The Mavs were 39 of 50 from the free throw line.

Kings: After going 9 of 16 on 3-pointers in the first quarter, they were 0 for 8 in the second and finished 16 of 43. … Fox also had nine assists. … Kent Bazemore had 16 points while Nemanja Bjelica has 12 points and 13 rebounds. …, The Kings were called for 20 fouls in the first half and wound up with 37. … Bogdan Bogdanovic missed his first 14 shots before making his last, a 3-pointer with 6.3 seconds left in overtime. … Sacramento has lost thee straight to Dallas and four in a row overall.

UP NEXT

Mavericks: Hope to snap a three-game losing streak in Clippers series on Thursday.

Kings: Will try to even the season series with New Orleans on Thursday. ___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.