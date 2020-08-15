Duvall’s homer in 9th inning lifts Braves past Marlins 2-1

MIAMI (AP) — Adam Duvall hit a tiebreaking home run off the foul pole with one out in the ninth inning, and the Atlanta Braves broke a four-game losing streak by beating the first-place Miami Marlins 2-1 Saturday.

Atlanta’s Max Fried pitched 6 1/3 shutout innings and was in line for his fourth victory until Monte Harrison hit his first major league homer leading off the eighth against Will Smith for a 1-all tie.

The Braves regained the lead when Duvall lunged at an outside pitch from Brandon Kintzler (1-1) and pulled it down the left field line.

Marcell Ozuna produced the game’s first run when he led off the seventh with his fifth homer off Daniel Castano, making only his second major league start.

Fried allowed four hits, struck out seven and lowered his ERA to 1.24, but he remained winless in five career starts against Miami.

Smith (1-0) worked the eighth. Mark Melancon pitched around a two-out single in the ninth for his fourth save to complete a six-hitter.

INDIANS 3, TIGERS 1

DETROIT (AP) — Shane Bieber struck out 11 in seven scoreless innings, and Cleveland beat Detroit for the 19th straight time.

Cleveland’s winning streak against one opponent is the longest since the Baltimore Orioles beat the Kansas City Royals 23 times in a row in 1969.

Bieber (4-0) allowed three hits and a walk and lowered his ERA to 1.30 in five starts this season. Bieber fanned the side in the third and fourth and added two more in the fifth.

Nick Wittgren pitched a perfect eighth. JaCoby Jones made it 3-1 with a pinch-hit double in the ninth before Brad Hand finished for his fifth save.

Spencer Turnbull (2-1) gave up three runs on six hits and four walks in 4 2/3 innings.

ASTROS 2, MARINERS 1

HOUSTON (AP) — Rookie Cristian Javier allowed one hit over six shutout innings, Yuli Gurriel homered and Houston edged Seattle for its third straight win.

Javier (2-1) struck out five and walked three. He retired 10 of the first 12 batters before Kyle Seager walked and a single by Austin Nola accounted for the Mariners’ only hit off the rookie in the fifth.

Gurriel extended Houston’s lead to 2-0 in the fourth with a solo home run. Jose Altuve gave the Astros a 1-0 lead in the second on an RBI groundout, scoring Yordan Alvarez.

Evan White cut Houston’s lead to 2-1 with a solo home run in the eighth. Nick Margevicius (0-1) allowed two runs on four hits with three strikeouts in six innings.

Ryan Pressly pitched the ninth for his second save of the season.

TWINS 4, ROYALS 1, Game 1

ROYALS 4, TWINS 2, Game 2

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Whit Merrifield had three hits, including a three-run homer, to back Danny Duffy’s strong start as Kansas City took the second game of a doubleheader and earned a split with Minnesota.

Duffy (1-2) allowed two runs — one earned — on two hits in five innings. He struck out eight for Kansas City, which has won six of its past eight games, including a home sweep of Minnesota last week. Trevor Rosenthal issued a leadoff walk in the seventh but struck out the next three batters for his fifth save.

Nelson Cruz homered in both games of the doubleheader and now has 407 career home runs, tying Duke Snider for 56th on the all-time list. Cruz had a pair of hits in the first game.

BREWERS 6, CUBS 5, 10 inn.

CHICAGO (AP) — Avisail Garcia doubled home the go-ahead run in the 10th inning and Milwaukee handed Chicago its first two-game losing streak this season.

Garcia doubled to deep right off Jeremy Jeffress (1-1) to score automatic runner Christian Yelich from second base to start the 10th. Luis Urías reached on an infield single for an additional run.

Alex Claudio retired three straight batters in the Cubs 10th for his first save. Ian Happ drove in a run with a groundout.

David Phelps (2-1) threw a scoreless inning for the victory.

Anthony Rizzo homered and had three hits and Happ added two doubles for Chicago. Steven Souza Jr. hit his first homer since Sept. 30, 2018.

CARDINALS 5, WHITE SOX 1, Game 1

CARDINALS 6, WHITE SOX 3, Game 2

CHICAGO (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt and Tyler O’Neill homered, and St. Louis completed a doubleheader sweep in St. Louis’ long-awaited return from a coronavirus outbreak.

Playing for the first time since July 29, St. Louis used solid performances by Dexter Fowler and Adam Wainwright to post a victory in Game 1. Then it battered Chicago’s bullpen in the second seven-inning game.

The reigning NL Central champions improved to 4-3 with the sweep. Every other team in the majors had played at least 13 games coming into the day.

Trailing 3-1 heading into the fifth, the Cardinals went ahead to stay with a four-run rally. Goldschmidt hit an RBI single off Evan Marshall (0-1) before O’Neill belted a tiebreaking drive to left for his third homer.

Génesis Cabrera (1-0) pitched an inning for the win, and and Andrew Miller got three outs for his first save of the season.

Eloy Jiménez and Luis Robert homered for Chicago in the second game, but the White Sox had just six hits on the day. Lucas Giolito (1-2) allowed five runs, four earned, and six hits in five innings in the opener.

PHILLIES 6, METS 2

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Rhys Hoskins hit a three-RBI double, Jean Segura hit a solo homer and Aaron Nola tossed seven scoreless innings to lead Philadelphia past New York for the second straight game.

Hoskins broke the game open in the fifth with a shot to right-center off Steven Matz (0-4) that cleared the bases and gave the Phillies a 5-0 lead.

Nola (2-1) tossed three-hit ball and struck out eight over his seven innings.

Dominic Smith broke up the shutout with a two-run homer in the ninth, his fourth straight game with a homer.

