Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Eagles coach Doug Pederson tests positive for COVID-19

August 2, 2020 9:39 pm
 
< a min read
      

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Eagles released a statement Sunday night saying Pederson hasn’t experienced any symptoms, is feeling well and under self-quarantine. The team also said any person who was in close contact with Pederson has been notified and will be tested daily.

Per NFL protocols, Pederson can return to the team’s practice facility after waiting 10 days since his first positive test if he remains asymptomatic or at least five days if he has consecutive negative tests at least 24 hours apart during that five-day span.

The 52-year-old Pederson is the second NFL head coach known to test positive. New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton said he had the coronavirus in March.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Ciena Government Solutions and Comcast Government Services: State Department, CIA and DISA provide insight into why networks need to be adaptable and scalable in this free webinar.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|8 36th Annual William Oliver Baker Award...
8|11 2020 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
8|11 Boot Camp for GSA Multiple Award...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

F/A-18F Super Hornet launches from USS Gerald R. Ford