Eshelman scheduled to start for Baltimore against Washington

August 8, 2020 3:05 am
 
Baltimore Orioles (6-7, second in the AL East) vs. Washington Nationals (4-6, third in the AL East)

Washington; Saturday, 6:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Thomas Eshelman (0-0, 2.70 ERA, .60 WHIP, 1 strikeouts) Nationals: Austin Voth (0-1, 3.60 ERA, .80 WHIP, 2 strikeouts)

LINE: Nationals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals take on the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday.

The Nationals went 50-31 at home in 2019. Washington hit .265 as a team last season while averaging 9.0 hits per game.

The Orioles went 29-52 on the road in 2019. Baltimore averaged 8.5 hits with 3.0 extra base hits per game and 252 total doubles last year.

The teams meet for the first time this season. Baltimore leads the season series 1-0.

INJURIES: Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (hand), Max Scherzer: (hamstring), Will Harris: (groin), Roenis Elias: (elbow).

Orioles: Dillon Tate: (forearm), Hunter Harvey: (elbow), Trey Mancini: (tumor), Richie Martin: (wrist).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

