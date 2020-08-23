Listen Live Sports

European Cups Titles

August 23, 2020
 
13 — Real Madrid (Spain)

7 — AC Milan (Italy)

6 — Liverpool (England), Bayern Munich (Germany)

5 — Barcelona (Spain)

4 — Ajax (Netherlands)

3 — Inter Milan (Italy), Manchester United (England)

2 — Benfica (Portugal), Juventus (Italy), Nottingham Forest (England), Porto (Portugal)

1 — Aston Villa (England), Borussia Dortmund (Germany), Chelsea (England), Feyenoord (Netherlands), Glasgow Celtic (Scotland), Hamburg (West Germany), Marseille (France), PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands), Red Star Belgrade (Yugoslavia), Steaua Bucharest (Romania)

