European Tour Hero Open Scores

August 16, 2020 4:46 pm
 
Sunday
At Celtic Manor Resort
Newport, Wales
Purse: $1.302 million
Yardage: 7315; Par: 71
Final Round

Sam Horsfield, England 67-64-68-67_266

Thomas Detry, Belgium 67-66-68-67_268

Thomas Pieters, Belgium 64-68-70-67_269

Andrew Johnston, Scotland 67-66-68-68_269

Connor Syme, Scotland 68-67-63-71_269

John Catlin, United States 68-68-69-65_270

Sami Valimaki, Finland 71-68-65-66_270

David Horsey, England 68-71-65-66_270

Adrian Meronk, Poland 66-71-64-69_270

Sebastian Soderberg, Sweden 66-69-65-71_271

Gavin Green, Maylasia 70-69-70-63_272

Wil Besseling, Netherlands 67-69-67-69_272

Callum Shinkwin, England 68-65-69-70_272

Sebastian Heisele, Germany 69-70-69-65_273

Jacques Kruyswijk, South Africa 70-71-67-65_273

Lorenzo Gagli, Italy 67-70-69-67_273

Aaron Cockerill, Canada 70-69-67-67_273

Adrian Otaegui, Spain 69-67-69-68_273

Maximilian Kieffer, Germany 69-70-66-68_273

Jake McLeod, Australia 65-69-69-70_273

Jason Scrivener, Australia 69-69-65-70_273

Wilco Nienaber, South Africa 70-67-71-66_274

Sean Crocker, United States 68-66-73-67_274

Jordan Smith, England 68-68-71-67_274

Jack Senior, England 69-70-66-69_274

Scott Vincent, Zimbabwe 69-69-66-70_274

Ross Fisher, England 72-68-68-67_275

Alexander Bjork, Sweden 71-70-66-68_275

James Morrison, England 67-70-68-70_275

Matthew Southgate, England 67-70-67-71_275

Jamie Donaldson, Wales 70-70-70-66_276

Rikard Karlberg, Sweden 73-68-69-66_276

Maverick Antcliff, Australia 68-71-70-67_276

Dale Whitnell, England 72-67-69-68_276

Aaron Rai, England 67-70-70-69_276

Steven Brown, England 67-72-68-69_276

Rhys Enoch, Wales 69-66-69-72_276

Cormac Sharvin, Northern Ireland 71-67-65-73_276

Toby Tree, England 65-75-69-68_277

Ashley Chesters, England 72-68-69-68_277

Oliver Farr, Wales 73-67-69-68_277

Calum Hill, Scotland 70-68-70-69_277

Justin Walters, South Africa 70-69-69-69_277

Scott Hend, Australia 75-65-68-69_277

Nacho Elvira, Spain 66-69-72-70_277

Marc Warren, Scotland 66-72-65-74_277

Dean Burmester, South Africa 71-68-71-68_278

Martin Simonsen, Denmark 68-71-70-69_278

Matthew Jordan, England 68-66-74-70_278

Oscar Lengden, Sweden 69-69-70-70_278

Edoardo Molinari, Italy 66-72-70-70_278

Justin Harding, South Africa 69-71-68-70_278

Andy Sullivan, England 70-71-66-71_278

Jonathon Caldwell, Northern Ireland 68-66-72-72_278

Adri Arnaus, Spain 73-68-65-72_278

Sihwan Kim, United States 66-70-68-74_278

Damien Perrier, France 70-69-71-70_280

Guido Migliozzi, Italy 66-70-72-72_280

Francesco Laporta, Italy 69-69-70-72_280

Ryan Fox, New Zealand 69-71-68-72_280

Joel Sjoholm, Sweden 68-70-69-73_280

Soren Kjeldsen, Denmark 70-70-68-73_281

Shubhankar Sharma, India 71-70-70-71_282

Nicolas Colsaerts, Belgium 67-73-70-72_282

Louis De Jager, South Africa 71-68-69-74_282

Bernd Ritthammer, Germany 71-70-76-66_283

Julian Suri, United States 72-69-72-70_283

Thorbjorn Olesen, Denmark 71-70-69-73_283

Grant Forrest, Scotland 72-68-72-72_284

Ross McGowan, England 70-70-71-74_285

Pablo Larrazabal, Spain 70-71-70-74_285

Min Woo Lee, Australia 69-71-71-76_287

Ben Stow, England 68-72-73-75_288

Carlos Pigem, Spain 70-71-74-74_289

