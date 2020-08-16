European Tour Hero Open Scores

|Sunday
|At Celtic Manor Resort
|Newport, Wales
|Purse: $1.302 million
|Yardage: 7315; Par: 71
|Final Round
Sam Horsfield, England 67-64-68-67_266
Thomas Detry, Belgium 67-66-68-67_268
Thomas Pieters, Belgium 64-68-70-67_269
Andrew Johnston, Scotland 67-66-68-68_269
Connor Syme, Scotland 68-67-63-71_269
John Catlin, United States 68-68-69-65_270
Sami Valimaki, Finland 71-68-65-66_270
David Horsey, England 68-71-65-66_270
Adrian Meronk, Poland 66-71-64-69_270
Sebastian Soderberg, Sweden 66-69-65-71_271
Gavin Green, Maylasia 70-69-70-63_272
Wil Besseling, Netherlands 67-69-67-69_272
Callum Shinkwin, England 68-65-69-70_272
Sebastian Heisele, Germany 69-70-69-65_273
Jacques Kruyswijk, South Africa 70-71-67-65_273
Lorenzo Gagli, Italy 67-70-69-67_273
Aaron Cockerill, Canada 70-69-67-67_273
Adrian Otaegui, Spain 69-67-69-68_273
Maximilian Kieffer, Germany 69-70-66-68_273
Jake McLeod, Australia 65-69-69-70_273
Jason Scrivener, Australia 69-69-65-70_273
Wilco Nienaber, South Africa 70-67-71-66_274
Sean Crocker, United States 68-66-73-67_274
Jordan Smith, England 68-68-71-67_274
Jack Senior, England 69-70-66-69_274
Scott Vincent, Zimbabwe 69-69-66-70_274
Ross Fisher, England 72-68-68-67_275
Alexander Bjork, Sweden 71-70-66-68_275
James Morrison, England 67-70-68-70_275
Matthew Southgate, England 67-70-67-71_275
Jamie Donaldson, Wales 70-70-70-66_276
Rikard Karlberg, Sweden 73-68-69-66_276
Maverick Antcliff, Australia 68-71-70-67_276
Dale Whitnell, England 72-67-69-68_276
Aaron Rai, England 67-70-70-69_276
Steven Brown, England 67-72-68-69_276
Rhys Enoch, Wales 69-66-69-72_276
Cormac Sharvin, Northern Ireland 71-67-65-73_276
Toby Tree, England 65-75-69-68_277
Ashley Chesters, England 72-68-69-68_277
Oliver Farr, Wales 73-67-69-68_277
Calum Hill, Scotland 70-68-70-69_277
Justin Walters, South Africa 70-69-69-69_277
Scott Hend, Australia 75-65-68-69_277
Nacho Elvira, Spain 66-69-72-70_277
Marc Warren, Scotland 66-72-65-74_277
Dean Burmester, South Africa 71-68-71-68_278
Martin Simonsen, Denmark 68-71-70-69_278
Matthew Jordan, England 68-66-74-70_278
Oscar Lengden, Sweden 69-69-70-70_278
Edoardo Molinari, Italy 66-72-70-70_278
Justin Harding, South Africa 69-71-68-70_278
Andy Sullivan, England 70-71-66-71_278
Jonathon Caldwell, Northern Ireland 68-66-72-72_278
Adri Arnaus, Spain 73-68-65-72_278
Sihwan Kim, United States 66-70-68-74_278
Damien Perrier, France 70-69-71-70_280
Guido Migliozzi, Italy 66-70-72-72_280
Francesco Laporta, Italy 69-69-70-72_280
Ryan Fox, New Zealand 69-71-68-72_280
Joel Sjoholm, Sweden 68-70-69-73_280
Soren Kjeldsen, Denmark 70-70-68-73_281
Shubhankar Sharma, India 71-70-70-71_282
Nicolas Colsaerts, Belgium 67-73-70-72_282
Louis De Jager, South Africa 71-68-69-74_282
Bernd Ritthammer, Germany 71-70-76-66_283
Julian Suri, United States 72-69-72-70_283
Thorbjorn Olesen, Denmark 71-70-69-73_283
Grant Forrest, Scotland 72-68-72-72_284
Ross McGowan, England 70-70-71-74_285
Pablo Larrazabal, Spain 70-71-70-74_285
Min Woo Lee, Australia 69-71-71-76_287
Ben Stow, England 68-72-73-75_288
Carlos Pigem, Spain 70-71-74-74_289
