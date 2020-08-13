Listen Live Sports

F1 driver Perez will race in Spain after negative virus test

August 13, 2020 6:57 am
 
MONTMELO, Spain (AP) — Sergio Perez will race at the Spanish Grand Prix this week after testing negative for the coronavirus.

Governing body FIA cleared him on Thursday to return to the paddock for the race in Montmelo on the outskirts of Barcelona.

The Racing Point driver missed the past two races at Silverstone in England after contracting the virus on a visit back home to Mexico last month. He flew by private plane to visit his mother in hospital.

“I’ve definitely missed racing and it was hard to watch from the outside,” Perez said. “I’m very lucky that I’ve only had mild symptoms, so I’ve been able to keep training and make sure that I’m ready to jump back behind the wheel of the car.”

Nico Hulkenberg, the veteran German driver who replaced Perez at Silverstone, stands down.

No other F1 drivers have tested positive for COVID-19 after the first five races of the season.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/apf-AutoRacing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

