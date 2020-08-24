Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Falcons release former starting guard Jamon Brown

August 24, 2020 7:11 pm
 
< a min read
      

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have released guard Jamon Brown, who started nine games in 2019.

The Falcons signed Brown and another veteran guard, James Carpenter, to free-agent deals before the 2019 season. The team hoped the veterans would provide stability to a problem area, but instead there was more turnover through the season.

Brown was facing an uphill fight for a starting job in training camp.

Rookie Matt Hennessey could start at left guard while 2019 first-round pick Chris Lindstrom is expected to start at right guard.

Advertisement

Brown was entering the second year of a three-year deal worth $18.75 million before Monday’s release. He appeared in 10 games in 2019.

        Insight by Iron Bow Technologies, Dell Technologies, Intel Corporation and VMware: Federal cloud experts discuss mission delivery in a multi-cloud environment in this free webinar.

Brown, who started eight games for the New York Giants in 2018, was a third-round pick by the Rams in the 2015 draft.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|9 9th Military Tactical Communications...
9|10 2020 Women In Defense Virtual...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

DARPA completes key milestone on hypersonic air-breathing weapons program