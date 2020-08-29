FC Dallas 3, Minnesota 1

|Minnesota
|0
|1
|—
|1
|FC Dallas
|2
|1
|—
|3
First half_1, FC Dallas, Picault, 1 (Acosta), 11th minute; 2, FC Dallas, Ferreira, 1 (Pepi), 12th.
Second half_3, Minnesota, Dotson, 1 (Gregus), 55th; 4, FC Dallas, Ziegler, 1 (penalty kick), 90th+7.
Goalies_Minnesota, Greg Ranjitsingh, Dayne St Clair; FC Dallas, Jimmy Maurer, Kyle Zobeck.
Yellow Cards_Ferreira, FC Dallas, 48th; Gasper, Minnesota, 50th; Metanire, Minnesota, 57th; Boxall, Minnesota, 82nd.
Referee_Joseph Dickerson. Assistant Referees_Jason White, Adam Garner, Sorin Stoica. 4th Official_Luis Guardia.
___
Lineups
Minnesota_Greg Ranjitsingh; Jose Aja (James Musa, 81st), Michael Boxall, Chase Gasper, Romain Metanire; Osvaldo Alonso, Ethan Finlay (Thomas Chacon, 46th), Jan Gregus, Robin Lod (Hassani Dotson, 46th), Kevin Molino (Raheem Edwards, 46th); Luis Amarilla (Mason Toye, 46th).
FC Dallas_Jimmy Maurer; Matt Hedges, John Nelson, Reto Ziegler; Bryan Acosta (Bryan Reynolds, 84th), Ryan Hollingshead, Fafa Picault (Bressan, 67th), Thiago Santos; Jesus Ferreira (Brandon Servania, 59th), Zdenek Ondrasek (Franco Jara, 60th), Ricardo Pepi (Michael Barrios, 59th).
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.