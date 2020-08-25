Fedde expected to start as Nationals host the Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies (10-14, fifth in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (11-15, fourth in the NL East)

Washington; Tuesday, 6:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Jake Arrieta (1-3, 4.95 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 17 strikeouts) Nationals: Erick Fedde (1-1, 2.55 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 5 strikeouts)

LINE: Phillies favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies take on the Washington Nationals on Tuesday.

The Nationals finished 44-32 against NL East Division opponents in 2019. Washington pitchers had an ERA of 4.27 last season with a staff WHIP of 1.29.

The Phillies finished 36-40 against NL East Division opponents in 2019. Philadelphia averaged 8.5 hits with 3.4 extra base hits per game and 26 total triples last year.

The teams meet for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (hand), Seth Romero: (right hand), Sam Freeman: (elbow), Roenis Elias: (elbow), Sean Doolittle: (right knee), Starlin Castro: (wrist).

Phillies: David Robertson: (elbow), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Jose Alvarez: (undisclosed), Jay Bruce: (quad).

