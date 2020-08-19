Fedde expected to start for Washington at Atlanta

Washington Nationals (9-12, fifth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (14-11, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Erick Fedde (1-1, 2.55 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 5 strikeouts) Braves: Kyle Wright (0-3, 7.20 ERA, 2.20 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

LINE: Braves favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals take on the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday.

The Braves went 46-30 in division play in 2019. Atlanta hit .258 as a team with 3.4 extra base hits per game and 29 total triples last year.

The Nationals went 44-32 in division games in 2019. Washington averaged 9.0 hits with 3.4 extra base hits per game and 231 total home runs last season.

The teams meet for the second time this year. The season series is tied 1-1.

INJURIES: Braves: Jacob Webb: (shoulder), Jeremy Walker: (shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Will Smith: (neck), Phil Pfeifer: (elbow), Chris Martin: (esophagus), Cole Hamels: (left arm), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (wrist), Ozzie Albies: (right wrist).

Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (hand), Sam Freeman: (elbow), Roenis Elias: (elbow), Sean Doolittle: (right knee), Howie Kendrick: (hamstring), Starlin Castro: (wrist).

