FedEx Cup gets a new venue in Chicago; Lefty joins seniors

PGA TOUR

BMW CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Olympia Fields, Ill.

Course: Olympia Fields CC (North). Yardage: 7,366. Par: 70.

Advertisement

Purse: $9.5 million. Winner’s share: $1.71 million.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 3-7 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, noon to 3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (NBC); Sunday, 1-3 p.m (Golf Channel), 3-7 p.m. (NBC).

Defending champion: Justin Thomas.

FedEx Cup leader: Dustin Johnson.

Last week: Dustin Johnson won The Northern Trust.

Notes: This is the first time Olympia Fields has hosted the best players in the world since the 2003 U.S. Open won by Jim Furyk. … Tiger Woods, Charles Howell III, Paul Casey and Adam Scott are the only players who qualified for the 70-man field who competed in the 2003 U.S. Open. Six others played Olympia Fields in the 2015 U.S. Amateur: Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler, Robby Shelton and Maverick McNealy. … The top 30 after this week advance to the Tour Championship and compete for the $15 million first prize. … Johnson and Rory McIlroy each have five victories in the FedEx Cup playoffs. … Phil Mickelson did not reach the BMW Championship for the first time since the FedEx Cup began in 2007. … Woods dropped to No. 57 and likely will need to finish among the top 5 for his best chance at returning to the Tour Championship for the first time since he won it in 2018. … Louis Oosthuizen earned the 70th and final spot in the BMW Championship with a birdie in his final hole in the dark at The Northern Trust. … Billy Horschel is holding down the 30th spot by 15 points over Joaquin Niemann.

Next week: Tour Championship.

Online: www.pgatour.com

___

LPGA TOUR

WALMART NW ARKANSAS CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Rogers, Ark.

Course: Pinnacle CC. Yardage: 6,331. Par: 71.

Purse: $2.3 million. Winner’s share: $345,000.

Television: Friday-Sunday, 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Sung Hyun Park.

Race to CME Globe leader: Danielle Kang.

Last week: Sophia Popov won the Women’s British Open.

Notes: Fresh off the first major of the season, this is the only LPGA event before the next major in two weeks at the ANA Inspiration in California. … Women’s British Open champion Sophia Popov is not in the field this week. She became an LPGA member by winning at Royal Troon. … Sei Young Kim, who won the CME Group Tour Championship and its $1.5 million prize, is playing for the first time since January. Several top South Korean players, including Jin Young Ko and defending champion Sung Hyun Park, have not played since the LPGA was shut down by the coronavirus pandemic. … Juli Inkster is in the field under the Hall of Fame category. … Among the sponsor exemptions is 16-year-old Alexa Pano of Florida, who already has contended in a Symetra Tour event as an amateur. … Stacy Lewis, who graduated from Arkansas, is the only American winner of the tournament since it began in 2008.

Next tournament: ANA Inspiration.

Online: www.lpga.com

___

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

CHARLES SCHWAB SERIES AT OZARKS NATIONAL

Site: Ridgedale, Mo.

Course: Ozarks National. Yardage: 7,036. Par: 71.

Purse: $3 million. Winner’s share: $450,000.

Television: Monday-Wednesday, 6-8 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: New tournament.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Bernhard Langer.

Last week: Shane Bertsch won the Charles Schwab Series at Bass Pro Shops Big Cedar Lodge.

Notes: The tournament began on Monday and concludes on Wednesday. … Phil Mickelson makes his PGA Tour Champions debut. Mickelson missed the cut at The Northern Trust and was eliminated from the FedEx Cup Playoffs. He plans only one more tournament, the Safeway Open on the PGA Tour, the week before the Sept. 17-20 U.S. Open. … Mickelson is looking to join Jim Furyk as players who won in their PGA Tour Champions debut this year. … Mickelson was paired with Steve Stricker and Retief Goosen for his debut. … The field features 21 major champions, including Rich Beem, who was working for Sky Sports last week at The Northern Trust.

Next tournament: Sanford International on Sept. 11-13.

Online: www.pgatour.com/champions

___

EUROPEAN TOUR

ISPS HANDA UK CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: The Belfry.

Course: Sutton Coldfield, England. Yardage: 7,223. Par: 72.

Purse: 1 million euros. Winner’s share: 166,667 euros.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 7-9 a.m., 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 7:30 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: New tournament.

Race to Dubai leader: Collin Morikawa.

Last week: Romain Langasque won the Wales Open.

Notes: This is the final event of the “U.K. Swing.” … The Belfry is best known for having hosted the Ryder Cup four times, most recently in 2002 when Paul McGinley made the clinching putt in his match against Jim Furyk … The field includes major champions Martin Kaymer and Danny Willett, along with former Order of Merit winner Lee Westwood. … Sam Horsfield led 10 players from a special U.K. Swing points list who earned exemptions into the U.S. Open next month. Also on the list were Thomas Detry, Andy Sullvian and Justin Harding, who earned the 10th spot. Harding tied for 12th in the Masters last year. … The European Tour next goes to the Iberian peninsula for three weeks — one in Spain, two in Portugal — before going back to the U.K. for events in Northern Ireland, Scotland and England.

Next tournament: Andalucia Masters

Online: www.europeantour.com

___

KORN FERRY TOUR

KORN FERRY TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Newburgh, Ind.

Course: Victoria National GC Yardage: 7,242. Par: 72.

Purse: $1 million. Winner’s share: $180,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 3-5 p.m. (Golf Channel).

2019 winner: Tom Lewis.

Points leader: Will Zalatoris.

Last week: Curtis Luck won the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship.

Next week: Lincoln Land Championship.

Online: www.pgatour.com/kornferry

___

OTHER TOURS

Royal & Ancient: Women’s British Amateur, West Lancashire GC, Liverpool, England. Defending champion: Emily Toy. Online: www.randa.org

Ladies European Tour: Czech Ladies Open, Beroun GC, Beroun, Czech Republic. Defending champion: Carly Booth. Online: www.ladieseuropeantour.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.