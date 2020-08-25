Former F1 team executive Briatore in hospital with virus

MILAN (AP) — Former Formula One team executive Flavio Briatore has reportedly been admitted to the hospital in Milan with coronavirus.

There has been no official statement from the the San Raffaele hospital but multiple reports in Italy say Briatore’s condition is serious though he is not in intensive care.

The 70-year-old Briatore had complained over the past month about the Italian government’s decision to close nightclubs again after the number of new virus cases started rising again. That included Briatore’s Billionaire club in Porto Cervo, which has emerged as a hotspot with about 60 staff members testing positive.

Briatore also played soccer last week with friends, including Bologna coach Sinisa Mihajlovic, who has also tested positive for COVID-19.

Advertisement

Briatore was the team principal at F1 teams Benetton and Renault and previously was part-owner of English soccer team Queens Park Rangers.

The Italian businessman is also a friend of President Donald Trump, and attended his inauguration.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.