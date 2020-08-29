Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Former world champion Deignan wins La Course women’s race

August 29, 2020 7:09 am
 
< a min read
      

NICE, France (AP) — British rider Lizzie Deignan pipped defending champion Marianne Vos in a sprint finish Saturday to win La Course, the women’s one-day classic race organized as a Tour de France curtain-raiser.

Following a series of unsuccessful attacks in the final kilometres in a group of six breakaway riders, Vos launched the sprint too early and was overtaken by a few millimetres by the former world champion.

Demi Vollering completed the podium in the Riviera city of Nice. The race was held on a 96-kilometre circuit.

In the absence of a women’s Tour de France, organizers ASO have been holding the event since 2014. They have long said it’s not possible for them to operate a longer race, for logistical and security reasons.

Advertisement

But following repeated calls for its creation, cycling governing body president David Lappartient said this week that ASO is planning to organize a women’s stage race from 2022.

        Insight by Pega: Learn how VA has met the needs of remote workers and veterans over the last five months in this free webinar.

A women’s Tour was held during the 1980s alongside the men’s race. Frenchwoman Jeannie Longo won it three times but the event never fueled media interest.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|1 DoD SAP IT & Cybersecurity Virtual...
9|1 Big Data for Intelligence Symposium
9|2 NAIPE 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines take recovery vehicles to be retired