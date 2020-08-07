Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Added LHP Brian Gonzalez and INF Gunnar Henderson to the 60-man player pool.

BOSTON RED SOX — Signed RHP Seth Blair to a minor-league contract and added to the 60-man player pool. Released OF John Andreoli.

DETROIT TIGERS — Recalled OF Troy Stokes from the Toledo Mud Hens and placed on 60-day IL.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Purchased contract of RHP Chase De Jong to a minor league contract. Optioned RHP Austin Pruitt to the 45-day IL.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Designated RHP Jorge Lopez for assignment. Reinstated RHP Chance Adams from the IL and optioned to the alternate training site. Transferred LHP Mike Montgomery and RHP Glenn Sparkman to the 60-day IL.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed 3B Josh Donaldson on 10-day IL.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Traded OF Mark Payton to the Cincinnati Reds for a player to be named later or cash considerations.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed OF Manuel Margot on the 10-day IL. Placed LHP Jose Alvarado on the paternity list. Selected the contract of LHP Sean Gilmartin from the alternate training site.

TEXAS RANGERS — Activated RHP Rafael Montero from 10-day IL. Placed LHP Joe Palumbo on 10-day IL.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Added RHP Justin Miller to the taxi squad.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed RHP Chris Martin on the 10-day IL. Claimed LHP Robbie Erlin off waivers from the Pittsburgh Pirates.

CINCINNATI REDS — Invited non-roster LHP Brandon Fleming, SS Rece Hinds and OF T.J. Friedi to spring training.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled RHP Ryan Castellani from the alternate training site. Placed RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez on the 10-day IL.

MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned RHP Jorge Guzman to the alternate training site. Recalled RHP Humberto Mejia from the alternate training site.

NEW YORK METS — Reinstated RHP Robert Gsellman from the IL. Optioned LHP Daniel Zamora to alternate training site. Added INF Luis Carpio to the 60-man player pool. Invited OF Ryan Cordell to spring taining and outrighted to the alternate training site.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Added OF Hunter Bishop to the player pool and will report to the alternate training site. RHP Reyes Moronta has reported to the alternate training site where he will continue his rehab.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Invited non-roster OF Emilio Bonifacio to spring training and outrighted to alternate training site.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Waived RB Craig Reynolds.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated WR Ja’Marcus Bradley from reserve/COVID-19 list.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Waived DT Ira Savage-Lewis.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed LB Bryce Hager.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Activated DT Davon Godchaux, S Brandon Jones and DE Shaq Lawson off the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed OLB Nigel Bradham.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Waived LB John Houston.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed DL Dion Jordan to a one-year contract.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated OLB Vic Beasley from reserve/Did Not Report List. Placed DL Jack Crawford on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Loaned center Aliaksei Protas to Dinamo Minsk of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL).

East Coast Hockey League

READING ROYALS — Signed F Brendan van Riemsdyk to a rookie contract.

COLLEGE

CAMPBELL — Announced the addition of Wes Hunt as volunteer assistant baseball coach.

