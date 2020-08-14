Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Selected the contract of RHP Chandler Shepherd from alternate training site. Optioned RHP David Hess to alternate training site.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Activated OF Jordan Alvarez from the IL. Optioned RHP Nivaldo Rodriguez to alternate training site.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

CHICAGO BULLS — Announced head coach Jim Boylen has been relieved of his duties as head coach.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW — Acquired M Emmanuel Boateng from D.C. United in exchange for D Axel Sjoberg. Acquired D Grant Lillard from Inter Miami FC in exchange for a third round pick in the 2021 MLS SuperDraft.

Advertisement

D.C. UNITED — Acquired D Axel Sjoberg from Columbus Crew in exchange for M Emmanuel Boateng.

FC DALLAS — Signed M Andres Ricaurte on loan from Independiente Medellin with option to exercise permanent transfer in December 2021.

MINNESOTA UNITED — Loaned D Brent Kallman to El Paso Locomotive FC of the USL Championship league for the remainder of the 2020 season with a right to recall throughout duration of the loan.

TORONTO FC — Loaned D Rocco Romeo to Danish second division team HB Koge through June 2021.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Sold M Inbeom Hwang to Russia’s FC Rubin Kazan.

National Women’s Soccer League-

ORLANDO PRIDE — Loaned G Erin McLeod to Ungmennafelag Stjarnan of Iceland’s Urvalsdeild Kvenna through October 20, 2020.

COLLEGE

NEW MEXICO — Announced assistant men’s basketball coach Brandon Moss was arrested for aggravated DWI and is suspended form all coaching duties until further notice.

WASHINGTON & LEE — Announced the addition of Megan Carroll to the women’s soccer staff and Taylor Steele as men’s and women’s swimming coach.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.