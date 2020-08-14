Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Selected the contract of RHP Chandler Shepherd from alternate training site. Optioned RHP David Hess to alternate training site.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Optioned RHPs Zach Plesac and Mike Clevinger to alternate training site.

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned OF Travis Demeritte to alternate training site. Activated OF Cameron Maybin from 10-day IL.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Activated OF Yordan Alvarez from the IL. Optioned RHP Nivaldo Rodriguez to alternate training site.

Advertisement

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Activated OF Bubba Starling from the 10-day IL. Optioned SS Jeison Guzman to alternate training site.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed OF Aaron Judge on the 10-day IL retroactive to August 12. Recalled INF Thairo Estrada from alternate site.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Activated RHP Jordan Weems from 10-day IL and option him to alternate training site.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Added RHP Brady Lail to active roster. Recalled C Joe Odom from alternate training site. Optioned LHP Taylor Guilbeau and C Joe Hudson to alternate training site, and both will remain on Taxi squad. Waived INF Patrick Wisdom.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Invited non-roster SS Xavier Edwards to spring training.

TEXAS RANGERS — Placed C Robinson Chirinos on 10-day IL. Recalled C Jose Trevino from alternate training site. Selected the contract of RHP Juan Nicasio from alternate training site.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Designated 2B Christian Colon for assignment. Selected contract of RHP Tyler Thornburg fron alternate training site.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Traded RHP Jesus Tinoco to Miami Marlins for RHP Chad Smith.

MIAMI MARLINS — Traded RHP Chad Smith to the Colorado Rockies for RHP Jesus Tinoco. Placed RHP Mike Morin on the 10-day IL retroactive to August 13th.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — 1B/OF Logan Morrison declined outright assignment and elected free agency.

NEW YORK METS — Activated INF Robinson Cano from IL. Optioned RHP Drew Smith to alternate training site.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned LHP Austin Davis to alternate training site. Recalled LHP JoJo Romero from alternate training site.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Invited non-roster RHP Jake Jewell to spring training.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned RHP Ryne Harper to alternate training site. Recalled RHP Dakota Bacus from alternate training site.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed free agents TE Luke Stocker. and OT Scottie Dill. Waived TE Carson Meier.

DETROIT LIONS — Waived S Jeremiah Dinson.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed free agent DE Datone Jones.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed free agent S Jake Gervase. Waived WR Brandon Polk.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Claimed S Steven Parker off waivers from Miami Dolphins.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed free agents RB Patrick Carr and WR Seth Dawkins.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

CHICAGO BULLS — Announced head coach Jim Boylen has been relieved of his duties as head coach.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW — Acquired M Emmanuel Boateng from D.C. United in exchange for D Axel Sjoberg. Acquired D Grant Lillard from Inter Miami FC in exchange for a third round pick in the 2021 MLS SuperDraft.

D.C. UNITED — Acquired D Axel Sjoberg from Columbus Crew in exchange for M Emmanuel Boateng.

FC DALLAS — Signed M Andres Ricaurte on loan from Independiente Medellin with option to exercise permanent transfer in December 2021.

MINNESOTA UNITED — Loaned D Brent Kallman to El Paso Locomotive FC of the USL Championship league for the remainder of the 2020 season with a right to recall throughout duration of the loan.

TORONTO FC — Loaned D Rocco Romeo to Danish second division team HB Koge through June 2021.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Sold M Inbeom Hwang to Russia’s FC Rubin Kazan.

National Women’s Soccer League-

ORLANDO PRIDE — Loaned G Erin McLeod to Ungmennafelag Stjarnan of Iceland’s Urvalsdeild Kvenna through October 20, 2020.

COLLEGE

NEW MEXICO — Announced assistant men’s basketball coach Brandon Moss was arrested for aggravated DWI and is suspended form all coaching duties until further notice.

WASHINGTON & LEE — Announced the addition of Megan Carroll to the women’s soccer staff and Taylor Steele as men’s and women’s swimming coach.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.