Friday’s Transactions

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Selected the contract of RHP Chandler Shepherd from alternate training site. Optioned RHP David Hess to alternate training site.
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Optioned RHPs Zach Plesac and Mike Clevinger to alternate training site.
DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned OF Travis Demeritte to alternate training site. Activated OF Cameron Maybin from 10-day IL.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Activated OF Yordan Alvarez from the IL. Optioned RHP Nivaldo Rodriguez to alternate training site.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Activated OF Bubba Starling from the 10-day IL. Optioned SS Jeison Guzman to alternate training site.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed OF Aaron Judge on the 10-day IL retroactive to August 12. Recalled INF Thairo Estrada from alternate site.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Activated RHP Jordan Weems from 10-day IL and option him to alternate training site.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Added RHP Brady Lail to active roster. Recalled C Joe Odom from alternate training site. Optioned LHP Taylor Guilbeau and C Joe Hudson to alternate training site, and both will remain on Taxi squad. Waived INF Patrick Wisdom.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Invited non-roster SS Xavier Edwards to spring training.
TEXAS RANGERS — Placed C Robinson Chirinos on 10-day IL. Recalled C Jose Trevino from alternate training site. Selected the contract of RHP Juan Nicasio from alternate training site.
CINCINNATI REDS — Designated 2B Christian Colon for assignment. Selected contract of RHP Tyler Thornburg fron alternate training site.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Traded RHP Jesus Tinoco to Miami Marlins for RHP Chad Smith.
MIAMI MARLINS — Traded RHP Chad Smith to the Colorado Rockies for RHP Jesus Tinoco. Placed RHP Mike Morin on the 10-day IL retroactive to August 13th.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — 1B/OF Logan Morrison declined outright assignment and elected free agency.
NEW YORK METS — Activated INF Robinson Cano from IL. Optioned RHP Drew Smith to alternate training site.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned LHP Austin Davis to alternate training site. Recalled LHP JoJo Romero from alternate training site.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Invited non-roster RHP Jake Jewell to spring training.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned RHP Ryne Harper to alternate training site. Recalled RHP Dakota Bacus from alternate training site.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed free agents TE Luke Stocker. and OT Scottie Dill. Waived TE Carson Meier.
DETROIT LIONS — Waived S Jeremiah Dinson.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed free agent DE Datone Jones.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed free agent S Jake Gervase. Waived WR Brandon Polk.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Claimed S Steven Parker off waivers from Miami Dolphins.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed free agents RB Patrick Carr and WR Seth Dawkins.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
CHICAGO BULLS — Announced head coach Jim Boylen has been relieved of his duties as head coach.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
COLUMBUS CREW — Acquired M Emmanuel Boateng from D.C. United in exchange for D Axel Sjoberg. Acquired D Grant Lillard from Inter Miami FC in exchange for a third round pick in the 2021 MLS SuperDraft.
D.C. UNITED — Acquired D Axel Sjoberg from Columbus Crew in exchange for M Emmanuel Boateng.
FC DALLAS — Signed M Andres Ricaurte on loan from Independiente Medellin with option to exercise permanent transfer in December 2021.
MINNESOTA UNITED — Loaned D Brent Kallman to El Paso Locomotive FC of the USL Championship league for the remainder of the 2020 season with a right to recall throughout duration of the loan.
TORONTO FC — Loaned D Rocco Romeo to Danish second division team HB Koge through June 2021.
VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Sold M Inbeom Hwang to Russia’s FC Rubin Kazan.
National Women’s Soccer League-
ORLANDO PRIDE — Loaned G Erin McLeod to Ungmennafelag Stjarnan of Iceland’s Urvalsdeild Kvenna through October 20, 2020.
NEW MEXICO — Announced assistant men’s basketball coach Brandon Moss was arrested for aggravated DWI and is suspended form all coaching duties until further notice.
WASHINGTON & LEE — Announced the addition of Megan Carroll to the women’s soccer staff and Taylor Steele as men’s and women’s swimming coach.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.