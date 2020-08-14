Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball

MLB — Announced that Oakland Athletics OF Ramon Laureano had a six-game suspension reduced to four games after appealing the penalty for his role in a benches-clearing brawl.

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Selected the contract of RHP Chandler Shepherd from alternate training site. Optioned RHP David Hess to alternate training site. Recalled RHP Cody Carroll from the alternate training site.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Activated RHPs Zach Plesac and Mike Clevinger from the restricted list and optioned them to alternate training site.

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned OF Travis Demeritte to alternate training site. Activated OF Cameron Maybin from 10-day IL.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Activated OF Yordan Alvarez from the IL. Optioned RHP Nivaldo Rodriguez to alternate training site.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Activated OF Bubba Starling from the 10-day IL. Optioned SS Jeison Guzman to alternate training site.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed OF Aaron Judge on the 10-day IL retroactive to August 12. Recalled INF Thairo Estrada from alternate site.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Activated RHP Jordan Weems from 10-day IL and optioned him to alternate training site.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Added RHP Brady Lail to active roster. Recalled C Joe Odom from alternate training site. Optioned LHP Taylor Guilbeau and C Joe Hudson to alternate training site, and both will remain on Taxi squad. Waived INF Patrick Wisdom.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Invited non-roster SS Xavier Edwards to spring training.

TEXAS RANGERS — Placed C Robinson Chirinos on 10-day IL. Recalled C Jose Trevino from alternate training site. Selected the contract of RHP Juan Nicasio from alternate training site.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Designated 2B Christian Colon for assignment. Selected contract of RHP Tyler Thornburg fron alternate training site.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Traded RHP Jesus Tinoco to Miami Marlins for RHP Chad Smith.

MIAMI MARLINS — Traded RHP Chad Smith to the Colorado Rockies for RHP Jesus Tinoco. Placed RHP Mike Morin on the 10-day IL retroactive to August 13th.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — 1B/OF Logan Morrison declined outright assignment and elected free agency.

NEW YORK METS — Activated INF Robinson Cano from IL. Optioned RHP Drew Smith to alternate training site.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned LHP Austin Davis to alternate training site. Recalled LHP JoJo Romero from alternate training site. Sent RHPs Trevor Kelley and Enyel De Los Santos to alternate training site.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Invited non-roster RHP Jake Jewell to spring training.

ST LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed LHP Austin Gomber on the 10-day IL retroactive to August 13.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Placed INF Starlin Castro on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of INF Luis Garcia and added him to the active roster. Transfered LHP Sam Freeman from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Recalled RHP Dakota Bacus and RHP Ryne Harper from alternate training site.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed free agents TE Luke Stocker. and OT Scottie Dill. Waived TE Carson Meier.

DETROIT LIONS — Waived S Jeremiah Dinson.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed free agent DE Datone Jones.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed free agent S Jake Gervase. Waived WR Brandon Polk.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Claimed S Steven Parker off waivers from Miami Dolphins.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed free agents RB Patrick Carr and WR Seth Dawkins.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

CHICAGO BULLS — Announced head coach Jim Boylen has been relieved of his duties as head coach.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW — Acquired M Emmanuel Boateng from D.C. United in exchange for D Axel Sjoberg. Acquired D Grant Lillard from Inter Miami FC in exchange for a third round pick in the 2021 MLS SuperDraft.

D.C. UNITED — Acquired D Axel Sjoberg from Columbus Crew in exchange for M Emmanuel Boateng.

FC DALLAS — Signed M Andres Ricaurte on loan from Independiente Medellin with option to exercise permanent transfer in December 2021.

MINNESOTA UNITED — Loaned D Brent Kallman to El Paso Locomotive FC of the USL Championship league for the remainder of the 2020 season with a right to recall throughout duration of the loan.

TORONTO FC — Loaned D Rocco Romeo to Danish second division team HB Koge through June 2021.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Sold M Inbeom Hwang to Russia’s FC Rubin Kazan.

National Women’s Soccer League-

ORLANDO PRIDE — Loaned G Erin McLeod to Ungmennafelag Stjarnan of Iceland’s Urvalsdeild Kvenna through October 20, 2020.

COLLEGE

NEW MEXICO — Announced assistant men’s basketball coach Brandon Moss was arrested for aggravated DWI and is suspended form all coaching duties until further notice.

WASHINGTON & LEE — Announced the addition of Megan Carroll to the women’s soccer staff and Taylor Steele as men’s and women’s swimming coach.

