Friday’s Transactions

August 21, 2020 3:58 pm
 
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Placed INF Chris Davis on 10-day IL. Recalled INF/OF Ryan Mountcastle from alternate training site.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Aquired RHP Addison Russ from the Philadelphia Phillies in exchange for RHP David Hale.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Optioned RHP Jacob Waguespack and OF Billy McKinney to alternate training site.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled C Alex Jackson from alternate training site.

MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned OF Monte Harrison to alternate training site. Placed SS Eddy Alvarez on Paternity list. Designated C Ryan Lavarnway for assignment. Recalled OF Jesus Sanchez from alternate training site. Activated LHP Richard Bleier and C Jorge Alfaro from IL.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned LHP JoJo Romero to alternate training site.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed C B.W. Webb to a one-year contract.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Activated TE Mo Alie-Cox from the PUP list.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed WR Ray-Ray McCloud to a contract. Waived WR Saeed Blacknall.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

ORLANDO CITY SC — Aquired F Matheus Aias from English Championship on a 2-and-a-half year contract.

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Transferred M Magnus Eriksson to Sweden’s Djurgardens IF.

COLLEGE

ADRIAN COLLEGE — Named Craig Prince assistant baseball coach.

UNIVERSITY of TEXAS RIO GRANDE — Name Chris Lowe to assistant men’s basketball coach.

