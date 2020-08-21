Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Placed INF Chris Davis on 10-day IL. Recalled INF/OF Ryan Mountcastle from alternate training site.

BOSTON RED SOX — Traded RHPs Brandon Workman and Heath Hembree to Philadelphia for RHPs Nick Pivetta and Conner Seabold.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Placed C Salvador Perez on 10-day IL retroactive to Aug. 18. Activated LHP Randy Rosario from 10-day IL.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Activated SS Andrelton Simmons from 10-day IL. Placed C Max Stassi on 10-day IL.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Aquired RHP Addison Russ from the Philadelphia Phillies in exchange for RHP David Hale.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled LHP Aaron Fletcher from alternate training site. Activated RHP Yoshihisa Hirano from 10-day IL. Placed LHP Taylor Guilbeau on 10-day IL.

TEXAS RANGERS — Activated RHP Ian Gibaut.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Recalled Sam Gaviglio from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Jacob Waguespack to alternate training site. LHP Travis Bergman, OF Billy McKinney and Ruben Tejada added to taxi squad.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled C Alex Jackson from alternate training site.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Re called LHP James Pazos from alternate training site. Placed RHP Joe Harvey on 10-day IL.

MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned OF Monte Harrison to alternate training site. Placed SS Eddy Alvarez on Paternity list. Designated C Ryan Lavarnway for assignment. Recalled OF Jesus Sanchez from alternate training site. Activated LHP Richard Bleier and C Jorge Alfaro from IL.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned LHP JoJo Romero to alternate training site. Placed LHP Jose Alvarez on 10-day IL. Designated LHP Austin Davis for assignment. Traded RHPs Nick Pivetta and Conner Seabold to Boston for RHPs Brandon Workman and Heath Hembree.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Placed LHP Drew Pomeranz on 10-day IL retroactive to Aug. 19. Recalled RHO Luis Perdomo from alternate training site.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Released INF Yolmer Sanchez.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed CB Ken Crawley and C B.W. Webb to a one-year contracts. Placed CB Robert Alford on 10-day IL.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Waived OL Scottie Dill.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Placed OLB Duke Ejiofor on reserve/injured list.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Activated TE Mo Alie-Cox from the PUP list. Claimed TE Andrew Vollert off waivers from Carolina Panthers.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed WR Ray-Ray McCloud. Waived WR Saeed Blacknall.

HOCKEY East Coast Hockey League

READING ROYALS — Re-signed F Luke Stork for 2020-21 season.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

ORLANDO CITY SC — Aquired F Matheus Aias from Watford on a two-and-a-half year loan.

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Transferred M Magnus Eriksson to Sweden’s Djurgardens IF.

COLLEGE

ADRIAN COLLEGE — Named Craig Prince assistant baseball coach.

BUCKNELL UNIVERSITY — Named Sarah Caffrey women’s head softball coach.

SYRACUSE UNIVERSITY — Extended athletic director John Wildhack’s contract through 2024-25.

UNIVERSITY of NORTH CAROLINA ASHEVILLE — Announced the addition of Ross Fitzpatrick and Ronnie Hreha to men’s soccer coaching staff.

UNIVERSITY of TEXAS RIO GRANDE — Named Chris Lowe to assistant men’s basketball coach.

