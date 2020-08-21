Friday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Placed INF Chris Davis on 10-day IL. Recalled INF/OF Ryan Mountcastle from alternate training site.
BOSTON RED SOX — Traded RHPs Brandon Workman and Heath Hembree to Philadelphia for RHPs Nick Pivetta and Conner Seabold.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Placed C Salvador Perez on 10-day IL retroactive to Aug. 18. Activated LHP Randy Rosario from 10-day IL.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Activated SS Andrelton Simmons from 10-day IL. Placed C Max Stassi on 10-day IL.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Aquired RHP Addison Russ from the Philadelphia Phillies in exchange for RHP David Hale.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled LHP Aaron Fletcher from alternate training site. Activated RHP Yoshihisa Hirano from 10-day IL. Placed LHP Taylor Guilbeau on 10-day IL.
TEXAS RANGERS — Activated RHP Ian Gibaut.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Recalled Sam Gaviglio from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Jacob Waguespack to alternate training site. LHP Travis Bergman, OF Billy McKinney and Ruben Tejada added to taxi squad.
ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled C Alex Jackson from alternate training site.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Re called LHP James Pazos from alternate training site. Placed RHP Joe Harvey on 10-day IL.
MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned OF Monte Harrison to alternate training site. Placed SS Eddy Alvarez on Paternity list. Designated C Ryan Lavarnway for assignment. Recalled OF Jesus Sanchez from alternate training site. Activated LHP Richard Bleier and C Jorge Alfaro from IL.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned LHP JoJo Romero to alternate training site. Placed LHP Jose Alvarez on 10-day IL. Designated LHP Austin Davis for assignment. Traded RHPs Nick Pivetta and Conner Seabold to Boston for RHPs Brandon Workman and Heath Hembree.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Placed LHP Drew Pomeranz on 10-day IL retroactive to Aug. 19. Recalled RHO Luis Perdomo from alternate training site.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Released INF Yolmer Sanchez.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed CB Ken Crawley and C B.W. Webb to a one-year contracts. Placed CB Robert Alford on 10-day IL.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Waived OL Scottie Dill.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Placed OLB Duke Ejiofor on reserve/injured list.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Activated TE Mo Alie-Cox from the PUP list. Claimed TE Andrew Vollert off waivers from Carolina Panthers.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed WR Ray-Ray McCloud. Waived WR Saeed Blacknall.
|HOCKEY
|East Coast Hockey League
READING ROYALS — Re-signed F Luke Stork for 2020-21 season.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
ORLANDO CITY SC — Aquired F Matheus Aias from Watford on a two-and-a-half year loan.
SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Transferred M Magnus Eriksson to Sweden’s Djurgardens IF.
ADRIAN COLLEGE — Named Craig Prince assistant baseball coach.
BUCKNELL UNIVERSITY — Named Sarah Caffrey women’s head softball coach.
SYRACUSE UNIVERSITY — Extended athletic director John Wildhack’s contract through 2024-25.
UNIVERSITY of NORTH CAROLINA ASHEVILLE — Announced the addition of Ross Fitzpatrick and Ronnie Hreha to men’s soccer coaching staff.
UNIVERSITY of TEXAS RIO GRANDE — Named Chris Lowe to assistant men’s basketball coach.
