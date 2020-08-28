Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Acquired OF Jarrod Dyson from Pittsburgh for future considerations. Designated OF Nicky Delmonico for assignment. Optioned OF Luis Gonzalez and C Zack Collins to training site. Activated INF Nick Madrigal from 10-day IL.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Activated RHP Tyler Zuber from the bereavement list.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Signed INF Jordy Mercer to a major league contract and added him to active roster. Placed OF Aaron Judge on 10-day IL. Appointed OF Estevan Florial as 29th man. Released LHP Luis Avilan.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Optioned RHP Zac Grotz to alternate training site.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Activated 1B/DH Daniel Vogelbach. Optioned RHP Sean Reid Foley to alternate training site.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned RHP Jose De Leon to alternate training site.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Optioned 2B Gavin Lux to alternate training site.

MIAMI MARLINS — Returned RHP Sterling Sharp to Washington Nationals.

NEW YORK METS — Recalled C Patrick Patrick Mazelka from alternate training site. Designated OF Juan Lagares for assignment.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Traded OF Jarrod Dyson to Chicago White Sox. Optioned RHP Cody Ponce to alternate training site.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned RHP David Bednar to alternate training site.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned OF Luis Alexander to alternate training site.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned RHP Seth Elledge to alternate training site.

FOOTBALL

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed CB Brian Allen.

SOCCER

National Women’s Soccer League

SKYVIEW FC — Signed M Jennifer Cudjoe to multi-year contract.

ORLANDO PRIDE — Loaned M Emily van Egmond to West Ham United.

USL

SAN DIEGO LOYAL — Acquired F Miguel Berry on loan from Columbus Crew.

