Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Acquired OF Jarrod Dyson from Pittsburgh for future considerations. Designated OF Nicky Delmonico for assignment. Optioned OF Luis Gonzalez and C Zack Collins to training site. Activated INF Nick Madrigal from 10-day IL.

DETROIT TIGERS — Activated OF Travis Demeritte.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Activated RHP Tyler Zuber from the bereavement list.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Activated LHP Lewis Thorpe. Recalled RHP Juan Minaya from alternate training site. Designated LHP Danny Coulombe for assignment.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Signed INF Jordy Mercer to a major league contract and added him to active roster. Placed OF Aaron Judge on 10-day IL. Activted OF Estevan Florial. Released LHP Luis Avilan.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Optioned RHP Zac Grotz to alternate training site.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Activated 1B/DH Daniel Vogelbach. Optioned RHP Sean Reid Foley to alternate training site.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned RHP Jose De Leon to alternate training site.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Optioned 2B Gavin Lux to alternate training site.

MIAMI MARLINS — Returned RHP Sterling Sharp to Washington Nationals. Activated 1B Garrett Cooper and RHP Yimi Garcia fron 10-day IL. Placed 2B Logan Forsythe on 60-day IL. Optioned RHP Jorge Guzman to alternate training site.

NEW YORK METS — Recalled C Patrick Patrick Mazelka from alternate training site. Designated OF Juan Lagares for assignment. Activated INF Andres Gimenez and OF Jake Marisnick from IL. Placed RHP Corey Oswalt on 10-day IL retroactive to Aug. 26. Added INF Brett Baty to 60-man roster and optioned to alternate training site. Claimed OF Guillermo Heredia off waivers from the Pittsburgh Pirates and optioned to alternate training site.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Traded OF Jarrod Dyson to Chicago White Sox. Optioned RHP Cody Ponce to alternate training site.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned RHP David Bednar to alternate training site.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned OF Luis Alexander to alternate training site.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned RHP Seth Elledge to alternate training site.

FOOTBALL

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed CB Brian Allen.

HOCKEY

USA HOCKEY — Named David Lassonde goaltending coach.

SOCCER National Women’s Soccer League

SKYVIEW FC — Signed M Jennifer Cudjoe to multi-year contract.

ORLANDO PRIDE — Loaned M Emily van Egmond to West Ham United.

United Soccer League

SAN DIEGO LOYAL — Acquired F Miguel Berry on loan from Columbus Crew.

