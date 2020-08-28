Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Acquired OF Jarrod Dyson from Pittsburgh for future considerations. Designated OF Nicky Delmonico for assignment. Optioned OF Luis Gonzalez and C Zack Collins to training site. Activated INF Nick Madrigal from 10-day IL.

DETROIT TIGERS — Activated OF Travis Demeritte.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Activated RHP Tyler Zuber from the bereavement list.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled INF Jared Walsh and LHP Jose Quijada fron alternate training site. Optioned LHP Patrick Sandoval to alternate training site.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Activated LHP Lewis Thorpe. Recalled RHP Juan Minaya from alternate training site. Designated LHP Danny Coulombe for assignment.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Signed INF Jordy Mercer to a major league contract and added him to active roster. Placed OF Aaron Judge on 10-day IL. Activted OF Estevan Florial. Released LHP Luis Avilan.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Placed RHP Matt Magill on 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Zac Grotz from alternate training site.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Acquired LHP Cody Reed from Cincinnati in exchange for RHP Riley O’Brien. Placed OF Brett Phillips on reserve/COVID-19 list.

TEXAS RANGERS — Placed INF/OF Danny Santana on 10-day IL. Recalled 1B Ronald Guzman from alternate training site.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Activated 1B/DH Daniel Vogelbach and RHP Taijuan Walker. Optioned LHP Thomas Pannone, RHP Sean Reid Foley and INF Brandon Drury to alternate training site.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Recalled RHP Jose De Leon from alternate training site. Activated RHP Anthony DeSclafani from the paternity list. Placed LHP Wade Miley on 10-day IL. Designated OF Phillip Ervin for assignment. Invited non-roster RHP Jay Jackson to spring training.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Optioned 2B Gavin Lux to alternate training site.

MIAMI MARLINS — Returned RHP Sterling Sharp to Washington Nationals. Activated 1B Garrett Cooper and RHP Yimi Garcia fron 10-day IL. Placed 2B Logan Forsythe on 60-day IL. Optioned RHP Jorge Guzman to alternate training site.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Designated RHP Justin Grimm for assignment. Released INF/OF Brock Holt. Placed C Manny Pina on 10-day IL. Recalled C Jacob Nottingham from alternate training site.

NEW YORK METS — Recalled C Patrick Patrick Mazelka from alternate training site. Designated OF Juan Lagares for assignment. Activated INF Andres Gimenez and OF Jake Marisnick from IL. Placed RHP Corey Oswalt on 10-day IL retroactive to Aug. 26. Added INF Brett Baty to 60-man roster and optioned to alternate training site. Claimed OF Guillermo Heredia off waivers from the Pittsburgh Pirates and optioned to alternate training site. Activated LHP David Peterson from Il. Designated RHP Walker Lockett for assignment.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Traded OF Jarrod Dyson to Chicago White Sox for future considerations. Optioned RHP Cody Ponce to alternate training site. Recalled OF Jason Martin from alternate training site.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned RHP Seth Elledge to alternate training site.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned RHP David Bednar to alternate training site.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned OF Luis Alexander to alternate training site.

FOOTBALL

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed CB Brian Allen.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed DE Austin Larkin and CB Jameson Houston. Waived DE DaVonte Lambert and CB Cole Luke.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released WR Will Hastings.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed WR Saeed Blacknall.

HOCKEY

USA HOCKEY — Named David Lassonde goaltending coach.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

D.C. UNITED — Placed M Edison Flores on injured list.

National Women’s Soccer League

SKY BLUE FC — Signed M Jennifer Cudjoe to multi-year contract.

ORLANDO PRIDE — Loaned M Emily van Egmond to West Ham United.

United Soccer League

SAN DIEGO LOYAL — Acquired F Miguel Berry on loan from Columbus Crew.

