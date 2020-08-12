Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Gen. Belichick? Trump says Patriots coach has military chops

August 12, 2020 4:11 pm
 
< a min read
      

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Bill Belichick has eight Super Bowl rings. Maybe he should also have four stars.

In a call with conservative radio show host Hugh Hewitt aired Tuesday, President Donald Trump said he thinks the legendary New England Patriots coach — a master strategist on the football field — would make a solid military leader.

“If I ever had a military battle, I’d call Belichick up and say, ‘What do you think, what do you think? Give me a couple of ideas,'” Trump said. “He’d be as good as any general out there.”

Belichick, who won two Super Bowls with the Giants and six more with the Patriots, didn’t immediately react to the president’s comments.

Advertisement

The two have been on friendly terms. After the 2016 election, Trump read a letter from Belichick at an appearance in New Hampshire in which the coach congratulated the president for his “toughness and perseverance.”

        Insight by Optiv and Check Point: Federal cybersecurity experts discuss the benefits agencies would see by moving to a platform approach in this free webinar.

Trump told Hewitt he thinks Belichick is “an incredible coach” and called him “a very good friend of mine.”

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|17 Virtual iFEST 2020
8|20 secureCISO DC
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

JoAnne S. Bass installed as 19th Air Force Chief Master Sergeant