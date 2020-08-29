Listen Live Sports

Germany’s Aline Krauter wins Women’s British Amateur

August 29, 2020 4:48 pm
 
LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — In another win for German golf, Aline Krauter rallied from an early deficit to win the Women’s British Amateur on Saturday with a 1-up victory over Annabell Fuller at West Lancashire.

The victory came a week after Sophia Popov won the Women’s British Open at Royal Troon.

Krauter, a 20-year-old who plays at Stanford, was 3 down through four holes of the 18-hole championship match. He won six of the next eight holes to build a 3-up lead. Fuller closed to the deficit to one hole with a birdie on the 17th, but Fuller could only match pars with Krauter on the final hole.

The victory gives Krauter a spot in the Women’s British Open next year at Carnoustie. The Women’s British Amateur champion typically gets a spot in the U.S. Women’s Open, the Evian Championship and the Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

It was the second time in three years a German won the Women’s British Amateur, with Leonie Harm winning in 2018.

The Associated Press

