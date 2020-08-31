Listen Live Sports

Giants acquire left-handed reliever Banda from Rays for cash

August 31, 2020 6:10 pm
 
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The San Francisco Giants acquired left-hander Anthony Banda from the Tampa Bay Rays for cash Monday, adding depth to their bullpen.

Banda went 1-0 with a 10.29 ERA in four outings with one save over seven innings for the Rays before being designated for assignment Sunday. Tampa Bay needed a spot on its 40-man roster.

He gave up five runs on five hits with three walks in one inning earlier Sunday against the Marlins in Miami.

Also Monday, the Giants placed outfielder Joey Rickard on the 60-day injured list with left elbow inflammation.

