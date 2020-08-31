Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Giants agree to terms with free agent CB Logan Ryan

August 31, 2020 5:07 pm
 
< a min read
      

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have reached agreement on a one-year contract with cornerback Logan Ryan.

In need of help in their secondary, the Giants reached out to the local product — Ryan is from Berlin in southern New Jersey and attended Rutgers. “I’m coming home!! @Giants #TogetherBlue” Ryan tweeted.

A standout for New England, where he won two Super Bowls in his four seasons (2013-16), Ryan played for Tennessee the past three years. A solid cover man with 17 career interceptions, Ryan also is an active tackler for his position.

Ryan also could wind up at safety, where the Giants lost second-round draft pick Xavier McKinney, a projected starter, until November with a broken foot. But the Giants also saw cornerback Sam Beal opt out for the season because of the coronavirus pandemic, and DeAndre Baker has had off-field issues and is on the commissioner’s exempt list.

Advertisement

New Giants coach Joe Judge was the special teams coordinator for New England before being hired in January by New York.

        Insight by Force 3: Learn how DHS is taking a measured approach to returning to the office in this free webinar.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|1 DoD SAP IT & Cybersecurity Virtual...
9|1 Big Data for Intelligence Symposium
9|2 NAIPE 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines take recovery vehicles to be retired