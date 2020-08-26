Listen Live Sports

Giants’ second-round pick McKinney breaks left foot

August 26, 2020
 
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants secondary has taken a big hit with second-round draft pick Xavier McKinney scheduled for surgery after breaking his left foot.

The Giants announced the injury Wednesday, just minutes before the team was to start a training camp practice at MetLife Stadium. The club also said linebacker David Mayo will need knee surgery.

The team did not say when the injuries happened but the players were at practice on Tuesday.

A play-making safety from Alabama, McKinney was seemingly going to get a lot of playing time opposite safety Jabrill Peppers.

Julian Love, who started five games late last season, will probably take over the starting job. Sean Chandler also has some experience at safety and there several free agents who will be given a shot to play.

McKinney was scheduled to have surgery Wednesday afternoon at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York.

Mayo has a torn meniscus in his left knee and is scheduled to undergo surgery Thursday. The six-year veteran started 13 of 16 games last season and tied for second on the team with a career-best 80 tackles. He also had his first two career sacks.

The Giants added depth at inside linebacker in the offseason, signing Blake Martinez, retaining Devante Downs and having Ryan Connelly returning from a knee injury.

McKinney was the 36th player taken in the draft. He played in 41 games in three seasons with the Crimson Tide with starts in each of his last 28 games. He had 176 tackles, six sacks and five interceptions, returning two for touchdowns.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

