Giants’ Williams designated with non-football injury

August 2, 2020 4:50 pm
 
1 min read
      

New York Giants defensive tackle Leonard Williams has been designated with a non-football injury as the team made several moves to get to the 80-player limit.

Williams was acquired from the Jets in October for two draft picks. He has 17 1/2 sacks in five seasons but finished with a career-low half-sack last year. He was the No. 6 overall pick in the 2015 draft by the Jets.

The Giants also waived eight players, including running back Jon Hilliman, linebacker Chris Peace, safety Rashaan Gaulden and cornerback Shakial Taylor, who was awarded to the Giants off waivers on Tuesday.

Also waived were four rookie or first-year players: quarterback Case Cookus of Northern Iowa, fullback George Aston of Pittsburgh, and linebackers Oluwole Betiku, Jr. of Illinois and Dana Levine of Temple.

And wide receiver Da’Mari Scott has decided to opt out of the 2020 season. He is the second Giants player to do so after starting offensive tackle Nate Solder made that decision last week.

The Giants also signed rookie defensive back Jarren Williams of the University at Albany and the team was awarded rookie wide receiver Tony Brown off waivers after he was released by the Cleveland Browns.

The first day of full-pads practice is scheduled for Aug. 17.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

