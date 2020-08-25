Giolito fans 13 in no-hitter, White Sox blank Pirates 4-0

CHICAGO (AP) — Lucas Giolito pitched the first no-hitter of the pandemic-delayed major league season, striking out 13 and permitting just one runner in leading the Chicago White Sox over the Pittsurgh Pirates 4-0 Tuesday night.

With the seats at Guaranteed Rate Field empty, the hollers of his teammates echoed around the ballpark after right fielder Adam Engel caught Erik Gonzalez’s slicing drive toward the line for the final out.

An All-Star last year, the 26-year-old Giolito (3-2) matched his career high for strikeouts set in his previous start against Detroit.

Only a four-pitch walk to Gonzalez leading off the fourth inning got in Giolito’s way of perfection. The right-hander threw 101 pitches and made quick work of the Pirates — Pittsburgh came into the game batting just .229 this season and has the worst record in the majors.

Giolito pitched the 19th no-hitter in White Sox history and first since Philip Humber threw a perfect game at Seattle in 2012. This was the seventh time the Pirates have been held hitless, previously by Washington’s Max Scherzer in 2015.

Chicago’s first three batters reached in the second and all three came home one at a time after Adam Engel’s groundout and singles by Tim Anderson and Eloy Jimenez. James McCann added a sacrifice fly in the third off Steven Brault (0-1).

INDIANS 4, TWINS 2

CLEVELAND (AP) — Shane Bieber corrected some unusual early control issues to strike out 10 and Francisco Lindor hit a two-run homer to lead Cleveland past Minnesota.

Bieber (6-0) allowed two runs and four hits in six innings as the Indians ended a four-game losing streak to the Twins and pulled within 1 1/2 games of the division leaders.

Bieber had three walks in the first three innings but regrouped. The right-hander fanned the side in the sixth to give him double-digit strikeouts for the third straight game.

Oliver Pérez and James Karnichak worked a scoreless inning each before closer Brad Hand finished for his eighth save in eight tries.

For the 15th time this season, the Indians were without manager Terry Francona, who is still recovering from surgery last week for a gastrointestinal ailment.

With the Indians down 2-1, Lindor connected in the sixth off reliever Jorge Alcala (1-1), who replaced starter Rich Hill to start the inning.

RED SOX 9, BLUE JAYS 7

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Rafael Devers hit a three-run triple to highlight Boston’s six-run outburst in the sixth inning as the Red Sox rallied to beat Toronto.

Devers, who snapped an 0-for-10 streak with a single in the second inning, hit a full-count slider from A.J. Cole, giving Boston an 8-6 edge. Devers later scored on a sacrifice fly by J.D. Martinez as Boston recorded its sixth comeback win of the season.

Xander Bogaerts had three hits, and Mitch Moreland and Jackie Bradley Jr. each had two RBIs for Boston (10-20), which has won four of its last six.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Danny Jansen, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. each had two-run hits for Toronto (14-14), which lost for the third time in four games. Teoscar Hernández hit his 11th homer for the Blue Jays.

Phillips Valdéz (1-0) worked 1 2/3 innings and picked up his first major league win. Matt Barnes recorded his second save.

Wilmer Font (1-3) allowed three hits and hit a batter in the loss.

PHILLIES 8, NATIONALS 3

WASHINGTON (AP) — J.T. Realmuto hit a three-run homer, Jake Arrieta pitched five strong innings before a rain delay of more than an hour ended his night, and Philadelphia beat Washington.

Realmuto ripped his ninth homer in the third inning off right-hander Erick Fedde. His shot bounced up off the top of the right field wall, then fell in the Nationals’ bullpen while Washington outfielder Adam Eaton looked on helplessly.

Shortstop Trea Turner hit his sixth homer to lead off the first, extending his hitting streak to 11 games, but that was all the Nationals could muster off Arrieta (2-3), who struck out one, but induced three inning-ending double plays.

Eaton hit a solo homer in the sixth.

Fedde (1-2) gave up four runs while allowing seven hits and a walk in five innings. He struck out one and has six strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings this season.

TIGERS 7, CUBS 1

DETROIT (AP) — Jonathan Schoop hit a grand slam in a five-run sixth inning as Detroit beat the Cubs.

The Tigers have won three of five since a nine-game losing streak dropped them out of serious postseason contention. Chicago still leads the NL Central despite going 5-8 in its last 13 games.

Spencer Turnbull (3-2) picked up the win with 5 2/3 scoreless innings. He allowed three hits and walked three while striking out five.

Cubs starter Tyler Chatwood (2-2) struggled in his return from the injured list, allowing eight baserunners while getting just four outs.

Willson Contreras led off the ninth with a homer off Buck Farmer.

RAYS 4, ORIOLES 2

ST. PETERSBURG. Fla. (AP) — Tyler Glasnow struck out a career-high 13 over seven innings and AL East-leading Tampa Bay beat Baltimore.

Glasnow (1-1) fanned nine of his final 10 batters. The 6-foot-8 right-hander allowed two runs, five hits and one walk.

Hunter Renfroe and Manuel Margot hit back-to-back homers for the Rays, who have won eight of 10.

Edgar García got the final two outs with a runner on second, claiming his first career save.

The Orioles, who lost for just the second time in 10 road games, got a homer from Renato Núñez. Baltimore’s Anthony Santander had his 18-game hitting streak end after going 0 for 4.

MARLINS 4, METS 0, Game 1

MIAMI (AP) — Miguel Rojas’ two-run single capped a three-run second inning, and four pitchers combined on an eight-hitter to lead Miami past the Mets in the first game of a doubleheader.

The Mets put runners on in every inning against the quartet of Dan Castano, Richard Bleier, Brad Boxberger and Brandon Kintzler, but went 1 for 12 with runners on base. Castano, a rookie left-hander making his fourth big league start, allowed six hits and three walks with one strikeout over 4 2/3 innings but was pulled an out before qualifying for his first big league win.

Bleier (1-0) earned the win by retiring the only batter he faced.

The Marlins scored all their runs against Rick Porcello (1-4) with a pair of two-out rallies.

ASTROS 6, ANGELS 3, Game 1

HOUSTON (AP) — Rookie Cristian Javier threw well into the sixth inning, protecting a big lead and sending Houston over the Angels in the opener of a doubleheader created by the approach of Hurricane Laura.

Jack Mayfield’s two-run single capped a five-run first inning. Two runs scored on a throwing error by Jose Suarez (0-2).

Javier (3-1) retired 13 of the first 15 batters before Jason Castro got an RBI single with one out in the fifth for the Angels’ first hit. Ryan Pressly pitched the seventh for his fourth save.

Jose Suarez (0-2) was tagged for five runs on five hits with four walks and two strikeouts in an inning. Suarez has allowed 10 runs over 2 1/3 innings this season.

BREWERS 3, REDS 2

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brandon Woodruff pitched six strong innings, Orlando Arcia snapped a 2-for-21 stretch with a go-ahead base hit in the fourth inning, and Milwaukee beat Cincinnati.

Woodruff (2-2) allowed two runs on four hits and struck out eight and walked one. Josh Hader handled the ninth for his seventh save that gave the Brewers consecutive wins for the first time this season.

Luis Castillo (0-4) took the loss as Cincinnati lost its fourth straight and fell to 2-6 on the 10-game road trip.

ATHLETICS 10, RANGERS 3

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Matt Olson and Marcus Semien connected on two-run homers, Stephen Piscotty lined a bases-clearing double and Oakland routed Texas.

Tony Kemp scored three runs without hitting the ball out of the infield, starting on a wild pitch in the second inning when he took a huge lead with a shift on and came home even though the ball didn’t go far from the plate. The speedy second baseman walked, was hit by a pitch and had an infield single.

Sean Manaea (2-2) allowed three runs, one earned, in five innings as the lefty won his second straight start after going winless in his first five.

Kyle Gibson (1-3) gave up seven runs in 6 1/3 innings with six strikeouts, two walks, two hit batters and a wild pitch.

ROYALS 5, CARDINALS 4

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ryan McBroom had two hits and drove in the winning run with a single in the eight inning, Ryan O’Hearn added a solo homer, and Kansas City beat St. Louis.

The Royals had lost six of their previous eight games before the victory. The Cardinals had won five of their previous seven games.

Josh Staumont (1-1) pitched one inning of relief to earn his first major league win. Trevor Rosenthal pitched the ninth, earning his seventh save in seven opportunities.

John Gant (0-1) took the loss.

