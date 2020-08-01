Glasnow scheduled to start for Rays at Orioles

Tampa Bay Rays (4-4, third in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (3-3, second in the AL East)

Baltimore; Saturday, 7:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Tyler Glasnow (0-0, 2.25 ERA, .75 WHIP, 9 strikeouts) Orioles: Wade LeBlanc (1-0, 6.35 ERA, .71 WHIP, 4 strikeouts)

LINE: Rays favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

Advertisement

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays square off against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday.

The Orioles finished 24-52 against AL East Division opponents in 2019. Baltimore hit 213 total home runs with 3.0 extra base hits per game last year.

The Rays finished 44-32 against AL East Division opponents in 2019. Tampa Bay hit .254 as a team with 3.3 extra base hits per game and 291 total doubles last year.

The teams meet for the first time this season. Baltimore leads the season series 1-0.

INJURIES: Orioles: Dillon Tate: (undisclosed), Trey Mancini: (tumor), Richie Martin: (wrist), Jose Iglesias: (quad), Chris Davis: (undisclosed).

Rays: Colin Poche: (elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.