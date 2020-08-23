Listen Live Sports

Godley, Red Sox to take on LeBlanc, Orioles

August 23, 2020 3:05 am
 
Boston Red Sox (9-19, fifth in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (13-14, fourth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Sunday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Zack Godley (0-2, 6.87 ERA, 1.86 WHIP, 18 strikeouts) Orioles: Wade LeBlanc (1-0, 7.89 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

LINE: Red Sox favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles play the Boston Red Sox on Sunday.

The Orioles went 24-52 in division play in 2019. Baltimore pitchers had an ERA of 5.60 last season with a staff WHIP of 1.46.

The Red Sox finished 35-41 against AL East Division opponents in 2019. Boston hit .269 as a team last season and averaged 3.8 extra base hits per game.

The teams meet for the sixth time this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

INJURIES: Orioles: Hunter Harvey: (elbow), Trey Mancini: (tumor), Austin Hays: (rib), Richie Martin: (wrist), Jose Iglesias: (left quad), Chris Davis: (knee).

Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Eduardo Rodriguez: (heart), Andrew Benintendi: (rib), Dustin Pedroia: (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

