Gonzaga’s Joel Ayayi to return for junior season

August 1, 2020 3:06 pm
 
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Gonzaga guard Joel Ayayi is withdrawing his name from the NBA draft and will return for his junior decision.

The school announced his decision Saturday.

The 6-foot-5 French guard averaged 10.6 points, 6,6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.2 steals last season. He was named the West Coast Conference tournament most outstanding player while helping the Zags qualify for their 22nd straight NCAA Tournament.

Gonzaga finished 31-2 and was in position to earn a No. 1 seed before the NCAA Tournament was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Zags big man Filip Petrusev, last year’s leading scorer and rebounded, opted to play professionally Serbia, but Zags coach Mark Few has signed one of the program’s best recruiting classes for next season.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

