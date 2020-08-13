Listen Live Sports

Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas recovering from COVID-19

August 13, 2020 1:17 pm
 
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas, a four-time Kentucky Derby winner, is recovering after recently testing positive for COVID-19.

His condition was disclosed in a tweet posted by grandson Brady Wayne Lukas.

“Wayne recently tested positive for COVID-19 and has since been isolating at home and following CDC and health care provider recommendations,” his grandson posted on Wednesday. “Fortunately, he had not been at work for several days prior to the first symptom, so no one else at the barn is impacted.”

Lukas, who turns 84 in September, is “on the road to recovery and looks forward to getting back to the track,” his grandson wrote.

Lukas is based at Churchill Downs in the spring and summer, where he frequently accompanies his horses to the track atop a pony. He’s won 14 Triple Crown races, most recently the 2013 Preakness with Oxbow. Lukas has 4,837 career victories and more than $282 million in purse earnings.

