Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Hall of Famer Jerome Bettis files racial discrimination suit

August 20, 2020 4:36 pm
 
< a min read
      

Hall of Fame running back Jerome Bettis has filed a racial discrimination lawsuit against a Pittsburgh company he had promoted for its commitment to diversity.

The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court in Pennsylvania, western district. It cites breach of contract and seeks $66 million in damages.

The former Steelers star and Super Bowl winner contends EQT Production Company, an energy corporation, owes Bettis’ IntegrServ trucking company money and dropped its commitment to use minority-owned businesses. Bettis and brother John own 51% of IntegrServ.

EQT has denied wrongdoing, alleging IntegrServ mismanaged its part of the contract.

Advertisement

“Especially in times like these, we had to file the lawsuit because everyone deserves to be treated fairly and that simply didn’t happen here,” Bettis said.

        Insight by CyberArk and Merlin: Federal technology experts examine strategies for managed remote access in this exclusive executive briefing.

According to the lawsuit, EQT agreed with two of Bettis’ white partners to supply services that were previously contracted to IntegrServ.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|1 DoD SAP IT & Cybersecurity Virtual...
9|1 Big Data for Intelligence Symposium
9|2 NAIPE 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines take recovery vehicles to be retired