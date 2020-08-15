Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Hartley’s 24, Walker-Kimbrough’s 20 lead Mercury by Dream

August 15, 2020 12:06 am
 
< a min read
      

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Bria Hartley scored 24 points, Shatori Walker-Kimbrough had 20 points and five steals and the Phoenix Mercury beat the Atlanta Dream 96-80 on Friday night.

Walker-Kimbrough was 5 of 7 from 3-point range, Hartley made 4 of 7 and Phoenix went 12 of 25.

Skylar Diggins-Smith scored 17 points and Brittney Griner added 14 points, eight rebounds and four blocks for Phoenix (6-4). Hartley reached 1,500 career points and 500 assists. Diggins-Smith hit all six of her free throws as the Mercury sank 20 of 23.

Betnijah Laney scored 16 points, and Monique Billings and Courtney Williams each had 12 for Atlanta (2-8). Blake Dietrick added 11 points and Elizabeth Williams had 10.

Advertisement

Veteran Diana Taurasi did not play for Phoenix and Atlanta was without rookie Chennedy Carter.

        Insight by RSA: Federal technology experts discuss how the remote access boom will accelerate both cybersecurity and the validity of the notion that a remote workforce can accomplish the mission in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

ANG members recognized for heroic efforts