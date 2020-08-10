Listen Live Sports

Hodges birdies 18th, claims 2-stroke win on Korn Ferry Tour

August 10, 2020 2:07 am
 
NORTH PLAINS, Ore. (AP) — Lee Hodges birdied the 18th hole on the way to an even-par 71 Sunday and a two-stroke victory at the Winco Foods Portland Open on the Korn Ferry Tour.

The win on the Witch Hollow Course at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club was the first on the Korn Ferry Tour for the 25-year-old Hodges, who had five straight top-20 finishes entering this week.

There was a four-way tie for second place among David Lipsky, Carl Yuan, Chad Ramey and Paul Barjon.

Also, the top five players in the Korn Ferry points list after the Portland Open earned an exemption into the U.S. Open at Winged Foot. Along with Hodges, Will Zalatoris, Davis Riley, Taylor Pendrith and Paul Barjon earned a spot.

The Associated Press

