Hornets suspend radio broadcaster for tweeting racial slur

August 18, 2020 1:24 pm
 
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets have suspended radio play-by-play broadcaster John Focke indefinitely after he used a racial slur on his Twitter account.

Focke used the slur while Tweeting about the Jazz-Nuggets playoff game. He has since deleted the tweet and apologized, saying it was a typo.

Focke wrote on Twitter that “I made a horrific error while attempting to tweet about the Denver-Utah game. I don’t know how I mistyped. I had (and have) no intention of ever using that word. I take full responsibility for my actions. I have been sick to my stomach about it every since. I’m truly sorry that this happened an I apologize to those I offended.”

The Hornets said in a released statement on Twitter that they are investigating the matter.

“The Hornets are aware of the social media post by radio broadcaster John Focke,” the team statement read. “As an organization we do not condone this type of language.”

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press

