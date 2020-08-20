Listen Live Sports

Houston 10, Colorado 8

August 20, 2020 7:01 pm
 
Houston Colorado
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 10 10 10 Totals 41 8 14 8
Springer cf 4 1 1 1 Tapia lf 2 1 1 0
Altuve 2b 5 1 2 2 Story ss 6 1 1 0
Correa ss 5 1 1 0 Blackmon rf 5 0 2 2
Reddick rf 3 1 1 0 Arenado 3b 5 2 2 1
Gurriel dh 4 1 1 1 Murphy dh 5 1 2 0
Tucker lf 4 2 2 2 McMahon 1b 3 2 2 4
Toro 3b 4 1 1 3 Rodgers 2b 5 0 0 0
Jones 1b 3 1 0 0 Hilliard cf 5 1 4 0
Maldonado c 4 1 1 1 Wolters c 3 0 0 0
Fuentes ph 1 0 0 0
Butera c 0 0 0 0
Kemp ph 1 0 0 1
Houston 050 050 000 10
Colorado 021 022 001 8

E_Tapia (1). LOB_Houston 2, Colorado 12. 2B_Altuve (3), Arenado (3), Story (6). 3B_Tucker (4), Hilliard (1). HR_Toro (2), McMahon 2 (5), Arenado (7).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Javier 3 2-3 7 3 3 2 5
Raley 1 1-3 3 3 3 1 3
James 1 2 1 1 1 0
Taylor 1 1 0 0 1 1
Paredes W,1-0 1 0 0 0 1 0
Pressly S,3-5 1 1 1 1 0 0
Colorado
Márquez L,2-4 5 10 10 10 2 5
Harvey 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Kinley 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
Estévez 2 0 0 0 0 2

Taylor pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

HBP_Harvey (Springer). WP_Javier.

Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Rob Drake; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Bill Miller.

T_3:31.

