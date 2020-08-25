Listen Live Sports

Houston 11, L.A. Angels 4

August 25, 2020 12:54 am
 
Los Angeles Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 4 7 4 Totals 34 11 11 10
Fletcher 2b 5 1 3 1 Springer cf 3 0 0 0
Ohtani dh 4 0 0 0 Straw pr-cf 1 1 1 2
Castro c 1 0 0 0 Altuve 2b 4 1 0 0
Trout cf 3 1 0 0 Toro 3b 0 0 0 0
Rendon 3b 4 0 2 1 Correa ss 5 1 1 3
Pujols 1b 4 0 1 1 Tucker lf 3 1 2 2
Adell rf 4 0 0 0 Gurriel 1b 4 2 1 0
Upton lf 4 1 1 1 Jones ph-1b 1 0 0 0
Simmons ss 3 1 0 0 Brantley dh 5 2 2 1
Bemboom c-p 2 0 0 0 Reddick rf 3 1 2 2
Maldonado c 2 2 2 0
Stubbs c 0 0 0 0
Mayfield 3b-2b 3 0 0 0
Los Angeles 001 120 000 4
Houston 023 004 20x 11

E_Simmons (1), Altuve (3), Tucker (1). LOB_Los Angeles 7, Houston 7. 2B_Gurriel (8), Brantley 2 (8), Correa (6), Tucker (6), Straw (3). HR_Upton (3), Tucker (5). SB_Simmons (1). S_Bemboom (2), Mayfield (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Sandoval L,0-4 2 2-3 7 5 5 2 1
Bemboom 1 0 0 0 1 0
Ramirez 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2
Middleton 1 0 1 1 1 0
Barnes 1-3 0 2 2 1 0
Mayers 2-3 2 1 1 0 1
Robles 1 2 2 2 1 1
Houston
Valdez W,3-2 7 6 4 4 2 11
Pérez 2 1 0 0 1 3

Middleton pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

HBP_Barnes (Springer). WP_Sandoval.

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Clint Vondrak; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_3:25.

