Houston 11, L.A. Angels 4

August 25, 2020 12:54 am
 
1 min read
      
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 4 7 4 3 14
Fletcher 2b 5 1 3 1 0 0 .317
Ohtani dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .172
Castro c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .196
Trout cf 3 1 0 0 1 2 .262
Rendon 3b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .326
Pujols 1b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .211
Adell rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .182
Upton lf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .103
Simmons ss 3 1 0 0 1 3 .250
Bemboom c-p 2 0 0 0 1 2 .143
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 11 11 10 6 5
Springer cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .193
Straw pr-cf 1 1 1 2 0 0 .234
Altuve 2b 4 1 0 0 1 2 .207
Toro 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .132
Correa ss 5 1 1 3 0 0 .295
Tucker lf 3 1 2 2 2 0 .252
Gurriel 1b 4 2 1 0 0 0 .275
Jones ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .222
Brantley dh 5 2 2 1 0 0 .281
Reddick rf 3 1 2 2 1 0 .278
Maldonado c 2 2 2 0 2 0 .254
Stubbs c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .167
Mayfield 3b-2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .083
Los Angeles 001 120 000_4 7 1
Houston 023 004 20x_11 11 2

a-flied out for Gurriel in the 8th.

1-ran for Springer in the 6th.

E_Simmons (1), Altuve (3), Tucker (1). LOB_Los Angeles 7, Houston 7. 2B_Gurriel (8), Brantley 2 (8), Correa (6), Tucker (6), Straw (3). HR_Upton (3), off Valdez; Tucker (5), off Sandoval. RBIs_Fletcher (11), Upton (7), Rendon (17), Pujols (12), Tucker 2 (22), Reddick 2 (9), Brantley (9), Correa 3 (19), Straw 2 (6). SB_Simmons (1). S_Bemboom, Mayfield.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Rendon, Adell, Castro); Houston 4 (Springer, Mayfield, Gurriel, Altuve). RISP_Los Angeles 3 for 7; Houston 6 for 16.

Runners moved up_Ohtani, Correa, Reddick.

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sandoval L,0-4 2 2-3 7 5 5 2 1 64 6.75
Bemboom 1 0 0 0 1 0 16 0.00
Ramirez 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 16 3.29
Middleton 1 0 1 1 1 0 16 4.91
Barnes 1-3 0 2 2 1 0 9 6.17
Mayers 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 18 4.22
Robles 1 2 2 2 1 1 21 10.64
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Valdez W,3-2 7 6 4 4 2 11 113 2.35
Pérez 2 1 0 0 1 3 38 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Ramirez 2-0, Barnes 1-0, Mayers 3-3. HBP_Barnes (Springer). WP_Sandoval.

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Clint Vondrak; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_3:25.

