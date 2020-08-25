Houston 11, L.A. Angels 4

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|4
|7
|4
|3
|14
|
|Fletcher 2b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.317
|Ohtani dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.172
|Castro c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.196
|Trout cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.262
|Rendon 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.326
|Pujols 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.211
|Adell rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.182
|Upton lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.103
|Simmons ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.250
|Bemboom c-p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.143
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|11
|11
|10
|6
|5
|
|Springer cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.193
|Straw pr-cf
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.234
|Altuve 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.207
|Toro 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.132
|Correa ss
|5
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.295
|Tucker lf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|.252
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Jones ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Brantley dh
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.281
|Reddick rf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.278
|Maldonado c
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.254
|Stubbs c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Mayfield 3b-2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.083
|Los Angeles
|001
|120
|000_4
|7
|1
|Houston
|023
|004
|20x_11
|11
|2
a-flied out for Gurriel in the 8th.
1-ran for Springer in the 6th.
E_Simmons (1), Altuve (3), Tucker (1). LOB_Los Angeles 7, Houston 7. 2B_Gurriel (8), Brantley 2 (8), Correa (6), Tucker (6), Straw (3). HR_Upton (3), off Valdez; Tucker (5), off Sandoval. RBIs_Fletcher (11), Upton (7), Rendon (17), Pujols (12), Tucker 2 (22), Reddick 2 (9), Brantley (9), Correa 3 (19), Straw 2 (6). SB_Simmons (1). S_Bemboom, Mayfield.
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Rendon, Adell, Castro); Houston 4 (Springer, Mayfield, Gurriel, Altuve). RISP_Los Angeles 3 for 7; Houston 6 for 16.
Runners moved up_Ohtani, Correa, Reddick.
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sandoval L,0-4
|2
|2-3
|7
|5
|5
|2
|1
|64
|6.75
|Bemboom
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|0.00
|Ramirez
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|3.29
|Middleton
|1
|
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|16
|4.91
|Barnes
|
|1-3
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|9
|6.17
|Mayers
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|18
|4.22
|Robles
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|21
|10.64
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Valdez W,3-2
|7
|
|6
|4
|4
|2
|11
|113
|2.35
|Pérez
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|38
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Ramirez 2-0, Barnes 1-0, Mayers 3-3. HBP_Barnes (Springer). WP_Sandoval.
Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Clint Vondrak; Third, Cory Blaser.
T_3:25.
