Houston 11, L.A. Angels 4

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 4 7 4 3 14 Fletcher 2b 5 1 3 1 0 0 .317 Ohtani dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .172 Castro c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .196 Trout cf 3 1 0 0 1 2 .262 Rendon 3b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .326 Pujols 1b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .211 Adell rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .182 Upton lf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .103 Simmons ss 3 1 0 0 1 3 .250 Bemboom c-p 2 0 0 0 1 2 .143

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 11 11 10 6 5 Springer cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .193 Straw pr-cf 1 1 1 2 0 0 .234 Altuve 2b 4 1 0 0 1 2 .207 Toro 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .132 Correa ss 5 1 1 3 0 0 .295 Tucker lf 3 1 2 2 2 0 .252 Gurriel 1b 4 2 1 0 0 0 .275 Jones ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .222 Brantley dh 5 2 2 1 0 0 .281 Reddick rf 3 1 2 2 1 0 .278 Maldonado c 2 2 2 0 2 0 .254 Stubbs c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .167 Mayfield 3b-2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .083

Los Angeles 001 120 000_4 7 1 Houston 023 004 20x_11 11 2

a-flied out for Gurriel in the 8th.

1-ran for Springer in the 6th.

E_Simmons (1), Altuve (3), Tucker (1). LOB_Los Angeles 7, Houston 7. 2B_Gurriel (8), Brantley 2 (8), Correa (6), Tucker (6), Straw (3). HR_Upton (3), off Valdez; Tucker (5), off Sandoval. RBIs_Fletcher (11), Upton (7), Rendon (17), Pujols (12), Tucker 2 (22), Reddick 2 (9), Brantley (9), Correa 3 (19), Straw 2 (6). SB_Simmons (1). S_Bemboom, Mayfield.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Rendon, Adell, Castro); Houston 4 (Springer, Mayfield, Gurriel, Altuve). RISP_Los Angeles 3 for 7; Houston 6 for 16.

Runners moved up_Ohtani, Correa, Reddick.

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sandoval L,0-4 2 2-3 7 5 5 2 1 64 6.75 Bemboom 1 0 0 0 1 0 16 0.00 Ramirez 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 16 3.29 Middleton 1 0 1 1 1 0 16 4.91 Barnes 1-3 0 2 2 1 0 9 6.17 Mayers 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 18 4.22 Robles 1 2 2 2 1 1 21 10.64

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Valdez W,3-2 7 6 4 4 2 11 113 2.35 Pérez 2 1 0 0 1 3 38 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Ramirez 2-0, Barnes 1-0, Mayers 3-3. HBP_Barnes (Springer). WP_Sandoval.

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Clint Vondrak; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_3:25.

